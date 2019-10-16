The City of El Paso Launches New and Improved Mobile Parking App - Park 915 Powered by ParkMobile

Users of the old Park El Paso app, powered by Passport will have to download the Park 915 app for iPhone or Android devices and create a new account. The ParkMobile app will also be accepted in the city.

To pay for parking using the Park 915 app, users simply enter the zone and space numbers posted on the stickers and signs around the meter, choose the duration of time they wish to park, and touch the "start parking" button. The Park 915 app will send alerts when the parking session is about to expire so a user can extend time right from the app.

Additionally, the Park 915 app shows a map view of where the available parking spots are in the city so that people can avoid the areas with no parking and drive directly to the streets where there are open spots, saving time and frustration.

With the launch of the Park 915 app, ParkMobile continues to expand its presence in Texas. ParkMobile already has almost 800,000 users in the state with the service currently available in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, Amarillo, Texas A&M University, and University of North Texas. ParkMobile also offers event parking reservations at major sports and entertainment venues across the state including BBVA Compass Stadium, NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, Kyle Field, and McCombs Field.

"Park 915 provides a much better user experience, showing people in real time exactly where the available parking spots are in the city so that people can avoid the areas with no parking and drive directly to the streets where there are open spots, saving time and frustration. The new app allows users to pay right from their phones and receive alerts when the parking sessions are about to expire," International Bridges Department Director David Coronado said.

"We are excited to partner with the City of El Paso on the new Park 915 app," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "With over 800,000 ParkMobile users in Texas, we're providing people with a smarter way to park as they travel throughout the state."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won 2018 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Integrated Mobile Experience. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

