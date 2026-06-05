The City of Hallandale Beach Among 10 Finalists for Climate Protection from US Conference of Mayors; Cloud Receives Small City Award

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach was recognized as a finalist in the Small City category of the 2026 Mayors' Climate Protection Awards, receiving an Honorable Mention Award for the City's leadership in sustainability through the launch of the Cloud, the City's zero-emission electric bus fleet.

Among just 12 mayors nationwide recognized during the 2026 Mayors' Climate Protection Awards, City of Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper accepted the honor during the opening of the 94th Annual Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors, marking the 20th anniversary of the awards program.

"This national recognition reflects Hallandale Beach's commitment to investing in innovative solutions that improve quality of life while reducing our environmental footprint," said Mayor Cooper. "The Cloud demonstrates that cities of any size can lead by example, embrace sustainable transportation, and create meaningful benefits for residents while building a cleaner future for generations to come."

Hallandale Beach was one of only five small cities in the nation who received the Honorable Mention Award for innovative energy and climate initiatives, a distinction that highlights the City's leadership in advancing sustainable transportation and environmental stewardship. The Small City category recognizes municipalities with populations under 100,000.

Launched in 2024, the Cloud bus system replaced the City's gas-powered transit fleet with nine electric buses, creating one of the largest municipally owned electric bus fleets in South Florida. The complimentary electric transportation system improves air quality, reduces noise pollution, and expands access to jobs, healthcare, shopping, and community destinations throughout Hallandale Beach.

The Cloud is part of the City's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2055. In addition to the transit fleet, Hallandale Beach has expanded the use of electric and hybrid vehicles throughout its municipal operations, including one of the nation's largest municipal hybrid police vehicle fleets. The Cloud ecosystem also includes electric microtransit services and e-bikes. Together, these electric options cut carbon emissions while expanding economic opportunities and supporting a healthier, more connected community.

The Cloud bus fleet and charging infrastructure represent a $5.9 million investment made possible through a $3.4 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a $2.5 million contribution from the City of Hallandale Beach.

For more information about the Cloud, visit www.thecloudhb.com.

About the City of Hallandale Beach

The City of Hallandale Beach is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the community in a fiscally responsible manner by providing superior services that meet the needs of our residents and businesses, as well as planning for their future needs through continued communication. For more information, please visit https://www.cohb.org.

Media Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902, [email protected]

SOURCE City of Hallandale Beach