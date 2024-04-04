The City of Hallandale Beach Unveils the "Cloud" - A Zero-Emission Electric Bus Fleet to Serve the City

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach launched the Cloud, an all-electric bus fleet, today, April 4, 2024, with a complimentary service to the community beginning on April 5, 2024. This fleet of nine electric vehicles is one of the largest electric bus fleets owned by any municipality in Florida and is a testament to the City's commitment to keeping progress at the forefront and forging a path toward a greener tomorrow.

"The City of Hallandale Beach is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2055, and the Cloud bus fleet is just one of many initiatives we're implementing to achieve this," said City Manager, Dr. Jeremy Earle. "By embracing clean, electric power, we're paving the way for a healthier environment and higher quality of life standards that our residents and visitors can be proud of."

The Cloud is one piece of the City's planned electric transportation system that includes e-bikes, electric vehicles, and more. The City's police department already has 13 all-electric vehicles as part of its fleet of service vehicles, along with 49 hybrid Police Interceptor vehicles, the largest in the nation.

Totaling $5.9 million, the Cloud fleet and charging infrastructure was made possible thanks to a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) grant worth $3.4 million and a contribution of $2.5 million from the City.

The free Cloud service features expanded bus routes, including two additional stops to Walmart and Aventura Mall, and larger vehicles to better serve the needs of the community. The number of vehicles in this acquisition evokes "Cloud Nine" vibes.

Four different routes will run Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 7:54 p.m. depending on the route/day. For more information about the Cloud, how to use the service, and information on the routes, please call: (954) 457-2220 Option 6 or visit www.thecloudhb.com.

For more info on the City's commitment to being carbon neutral by 2050, please visit https://hallandalebeachfl.gov/1562/Electric-Fleet.

To learn more about how the City of Hallandale Beach is keeping progress at the forefront, please visit https://bit.ly/ProgressAtTheForefront.

About the City of Hallandale Beach

The City of Hallandale Beach is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the community in a fiscally responsible manner by providing superior services that meet the needs of our residents and businesses, as well as planning for their future needs through continued communication. For more information, please visit https://www.cohb.org.

Media Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902, [email protected]

SOURCE Hallandale Beach CRA