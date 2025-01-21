THE CITY OF LAREDO, AS ADMINISTRATORS FOR THE SOUTH TEXAS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL UPGRADES TO CARBYNE APEX CLOUD-NATIVE CALL HANDLING PLATFORM

Upgrade provides a unified system and new features such as translation/transcription, remote call-taking, redundancy, and one-mapping solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®, a global leader in public safety technology, proudly announces that the City of Laredo, as Administrators for South Texas Development Council has upgraded its emergency response capabilities to Carbyne's APEX cloud-native call handling platform.

Carbyne APEX is an all-in-one platform offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features, including translation, transcription, remote dispatcher, redundancy, one-mapping solutions, and rich media integration like live video and silent chat. These capabilities provide critical data to emergency responders, enabling better-informed decision-making and faster resolution. As a cloud-native solution, it automatically updates, providing up-to-date technology and uninterrupted operations.

"The City of Laredo 911 Regional Administration is excited about offering South Texas residents a better experience in 911 innovation. From silent messaging and live video options to automatic translation and transcription on all calls, our residents will be able to easily communicate their emergency to dispatchers while providing eyes on the ground to our first responders which will allow them to seamlessly provide help," said Amanda Tienda, 9-1-1 Program Manager for South Texas Region at City of Laredo. "After utilizing Carbyne's Universe product, we are excited about upgrading to Carbyne's APEX's one-mapping solution and all the benefits it will provide our residents and first responders."

With almost 90% of the City of Laredo residents speaking a non-English language at home, automatic translation and transcription services allow dispatchers to quickly and efficiently provide life-saving services to the community.

"Carbyne is proud to have been chosen to enhance the public safety for the City of Laredo. The council's focus on improving the health, safety, and general welfare of their communities is very much in line with Carbyne's mission of utilizing the latest technological advancements to save lives by maximizing efficiency and minimizing response times during emergencies. By leveraging our cloud-native platform, Laredo can now access critical, real-time data - including precise caller location and live video, as well as automatic translation and transcription services, all on one unified platform," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "This upgrade marks a significant step forward in enhancing public safety for all residents."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

