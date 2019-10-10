The City of Las Vegas Declares WFLA Day

PALMDALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The WFLA is proud to announce that Councilwoman Victoria Seaman's Office, on behalf of the City of Las Vegas, will be honoring the WFLA with a Proclamation declaring that October 19, 2019 is WFLA Day. They are recognizing the hard work of the WFLA in encouraging female athletes to be their best on and off the field.

With every achievement the WFLA makes, more women are made aware of the growing league being established. The league that will ensure equal pay and promote women's equality. The league that is taking strides to eliminate the wage gap once and for all. It all must begin somewhere, so here SHE is strong and confident, a force to be reckoned amongst professional sports leagues. Clearly, the WFLA strives, pushes, creates, and is making it possible for all women in sports to stand up for what they deserve and should earn in equal pay. The WFLA is paving the way with a promise to work in tandem with other organizations all while faithfully challenging the status quo.

CEO, Lupe Rose states, "We are humbled by the recognition The City of Las Vegas is bestowing upon us and honored that the WFLA Day-October19th will be decreed as the day that Women's Football will be recognized." After generations of fighting for the right to personal political opinion, the right to initiate marriage dissolvement, the right to control their own bodies, the right to own property, women are on the precipice of recognizing the power they have to build the lives they have always desired, and achieving their greatest aspirations in the world of professional sports while earning equal pay for play. All the confidence, passion and strength of the WFLA and all the female athletes on the various teams can be summed up with:

"And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong, and full of fire and that not even [SHE] could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears." – Mark Anthony

Never did the WFLA set out during their mission in giving women equal opportunities in professional sports could they have imagined being celebrated in such an incredibly wonderful way, but at the same time, it can't be said that anything less would have sufficed. Not for their efforts, but for the athletes who are standing with the WFLA, believing with them, growing with them, and forging this path together with the organization. "What an amazing way to mark the history of the WFLA", says CEO Lupe Rose who, on behalf of the WFLA will accept the proclamation on behalf of The City of Las Vegas. The ceremony will be held at the Las Vegas Sports Park in Las Vegas, NV., October 19th at 9AM.

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages", SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

Lupe Rose

SHE Beverage Company, Incorporated

661-675-5435

luperosetheceo@gmail.com

SOURCE The WFLA