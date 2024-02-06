THE CITY OF MESQUITE THRIVES AS MULTI-PURPOSE MATRIX HELIX FIELDS PROMOTE SAFETY & COOLER PLAYING SURFACES

"The players love it and we don't have to water, seed, fertilize, or mow the turf fields from Hellas." Nicholas Montoya Post this

"The old turf we had in our facility needed a facelift partly because the infill was cryogenic rubber and was very warm," says City of Mesquite Director of Athletics & Leisure Services Nicholas Montoya. Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf system with Thermoblend infill that keeps field temperatures 30 degrees cooler than fields with SBR rubber infill.

Thermoblend is made from a mixture of olive particles and cellulose recycled materials. These organic materials enable the infill to absorb, store, then slowly release water to create a cooling effect on the field. "The players love it," says Montoya. "We save a lot of money because the Thermoblend not only keeps the fields cooler, but we don't have to water, seed, fertilize, or mow these turf fields from Hellas."

The City of Mesquite is seeing great benefits from these new multi-purpose fields. Montoya says, "Hosting 40 to 50 events per year out here we expect a return on our investment within five years." The Mesquite Regional Sports & Event Complex will host soccer, football, and flag football games and tournaments in addition to other city events.

In Nevada, Hellas has installed Matrix Helix turf at more than 30 high schools in Clark County. Hellas is also the Official Artificial Turf provider of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. A Matrix Helix turf system from Hellas is also installed at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center where the Raiders practice.

Hellas– Located in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers. Fields for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are coming soon, as well. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit Hellas.com.

Mesquite Regional Sports & Event Complex – Located near the Nevada/Utah border, Mesquite, Nevada is one of the fastest-growing cities in America. With three turf fields from Hellas and two grass fields, Mesquite Regional Sports & Event Complex can host thousands of athletes throughout the year. The complex also has a splash pad and concessions for fans and spectators.

Las Vegas Raiders - Located in Henderson, Nevada, the Raiders began playing in the American Football League in 1960 and just completed their 63rd year of professional football competition. Over seven memorable decades, the Raiders have won an AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships; participated in five Super Bowls; played in 14 Championship games; won or tied for 17 Division titles; reached the playoffs in 22 seasons; and played in 44 postseason games. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com or follow @raiders on Twitter and Instagram.

