The City of Morristown Selects New General Manager to Lead Morristown Landing

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new premium recreational sports and events center in the Lakeway region, Morristown Landing, spearheaded by the City of Morristown and Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), has hired SFC employee Steve Eaton as the General Manager to lead the day-to-day operations of the multi-purpose complex.

Eaton comes with a very diverse and enriched background in hospitality and event management, including time at the Walt Disney Company. First joining SFC as the Operations Director at Rocky Top Sports World, he was instrumental in developing community and business relationships for the facility located in Gatlinburg, TN. Because of his passion and dedication to Rocky Top Sports World, he aided in a top accolade for the facility being named as one of the top 10 youth sports facilities in the country. Eaton will now bring his expertise, knowledge, and adaptablility to Morristown Landing, which is expected opening in Fall 2022.

"We are beyond excited to have Eaton come on board for this project, knowing that he will bring the core values of SFC from Gatlinburg to Morristown", said Gregg Wisecarver, Account Executive at SFC. "We are looking forward to opening Morristown Landing with his guidance and leadership."

Eaton stated "To be a great leader you must inspire your team. You help provide the vision and mission, and they will deliver; they will take ownership. I am honored for the opportunity to be the General Manager of Morristown Landing. It's a state-of-the-art facility surrounded by a fantastic community, and so deserving of this incredible venue." In relation to his new role as the General Manager, he added "As the GM our mission is to create a world class event and recreation facility with diversified, innovative programming permeating a broad landscape in the community. Some of that programming will include fitness and sports to corporate events and culinary classes. There will be something for every guest that walks through the venue door, and my team will welcome everyone with passion and a commitment to excellence and exceeding expectations."

Morristown Landing will continue to hire additional full-time roles as the facility continues development. For more information on Morrisontown Landing, to view upcoming career opportunities, or to pre-book an event, visit morristownlanding.com.

