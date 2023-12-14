THE CITY OF OMAHA WINS THE BIGGEST GIVEAWAY IN PICKLEBALL HISTORY

News provided by

The Picklr

14 Dec, 2023, 15:13 ET

The Picklr Will Open an Indoor Pickleball Facility In Omaha 
As Winners Of "Picklr Your City" Contest

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing pickleball facility, announced today that the city of Omaha, Nebraska, will receive a Picklr location as the winner of the "Picklr Your City" contest. In an eight-week online competition, pickleball enthusiasts cast over 20,000 votes for hundreds of cities nationwide, vying for a chance to bring a Picklr facility to their hometown. In bracket-style elimination of the top 32 locations, the final four cities, Anchorage, Alaska; Lake Forest, California; Quincy, Illinois; and Omaha, Nebraska, generated local voter drives and media campaigns for the online contest, which was supported by Katy Perry, The Dink and had over 5.2 million views on social media.

The Picklr location in Omaha will be Nebraska's first dedicated indoor pickleball facility. It will transform Omaha's pickleball scene by providing a built-in community for players and access to professional-level indoor courts, making the sport available year-round. Omaha resident and pickleball fanatic Scott Francis spearheaded the campaign and looks forward to welcoming The Picklr. "As someone born and raised in Omaha and has played racquet sports since I was a teenager, you will not find a community that loves sports, particularly pickleball, more than Omaha. The local pickleball community here is filled with friendly and enthusiastic players and already has a strong community. We can't wait to welcome The Picklr." Once a location is selected and secured, The Picklr plans on opening the Omaha facility within six months. Pickleball lovers can expect a grand opening featuring clinics and appearances by professional pickleball players, membership specials, and more.

The Picklr has grown exponentially in 2023 and will be in over 120 locations in 11 states by the end of 2024. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, vibrant pickleball community, and free access to tournaments and clinics, The Picklr is elevating the standard for its players and franchise owners.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit www.thepicklr.com to learn more about owning a franchise.

Media Contact:
Lauren Renschler
William Raymond Communications
[email protected]        
310-463-0863

SOURCE The Picklr

Also from this source

THE PICKLR EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO MATCH EXPLOSIVE GROWTH

THE PICKLR EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO MATCH EXPLOSIVE GROWTH

The Picklr, North America's premiere indoor pickleball facility, announced the addition of their all-new leadership team to spearhead expansion....
THE PICKLR PARTNERS WITH US SPORTS CAMPS TO RUN NIKE PICKLEBALL CAMPS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

THE PICKLR PARTNERS WITH US SPORTS CAMPS TO RUN NIKE PICKLEBALL CAMPS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The Picklr, a premiere indoor pickleball facility with over eighty locations across the United States, is partnering with US Sports Camps to run Nike ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.