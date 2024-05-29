The City of Orlando Partners With AI Startup PETE To Scale Workforce Learning Of Kia Center and Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based AI Edtech startup PETE (pete.com) is excited to unveil its newest strategic collaboration with Orlando Venues, the city's esteemed venue management arm. Orlando Venues oversees the iconic Kia Center (home of the Orlando Magic) and Camping World Stadium, among other notable sports and entertainment facilities.

Orlando Venues will leverage PETE's AI technology through this collaboration to scale and expand its training programs, starting with critical areas like employee onboarding, customer service, and security. This partnership is a significant advancement for Orlando Venues in modernizing and optimizing its training processes to meet the evolving needs of its workforce.

"Our partnership with PETE marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards enhancing training at Orlando Venues," expressed Michael Weeman, Division Manager of Guest Experience. "PETE's innovative platform empowers us to expand our training capabilities while maintaining the personal touch important to our organization. As we continue to hire new talent, PETE's solution will be instrumental in ensuring our staff is well-prepared and equipped to deliver exceptional guest experiences."

This announcement follows PETE's recent collaborations with Orlando City and Orlando Pride Soccer Clubs, solidifying PETE as the preferred learning partner for major sports and entertainment organizations in Orlando.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Orlando market," said Luis Garcia, President of PETE. "Having all major sports and entertainment venues as our partners speaks volumes about the impact and value of our platform. We look forward to working closely with Orlando Venues to continue driving innovation and excellence in their workforce learning."

As a platform, PETE is a complete training solution for organizations of all sizes to optimize their training initiatives and maximize their impact without hiring additional training resources. The team at PETE is dedicated to building features that give time back to growing companies so they can focus on what they do best.

For more information about PETE and its innovative AI learning solutions, visit www.pete.com.

For press inquiries and interview requests, kindly contact Lauren Thomas at [email protected].

About PETE

Founded in the heart of Orlando, Florida, PETE is a pioneering leader in AI-driven learning platforms.

PETE offers a suite of cost-effective and customizable solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized workforce learning at scale.

PETE specializes in enabling the development of AI-powered courses tailored for diverse training needs, spanning from onboarding to regulatory compliance, product knowledge, technical skill, and more. The platform offers seamless hosting and distribution of content through PETE's Learning Management System (LMS), and access to a suite of management tools to track learners' progress.

PETE's vision is to become an indispensable part of education and training through pioneering technology that enables adaptive, engaging, and effective learning.

The team at PETE is dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes to optimize their training initiatives and maximize their impact, without having to hire additional training resources.

For more information about PETE, visit www.pete.com.

About Orlando Venues

The City of Orlando owns and operates multiple event and cultural facilities designed to enrich the lives of Central Florida residents and visitors. Collectively managed by the Orlando Venues department, these unique communal gathering places include the Kia Center, Camping World Stadium, Tinker Field, Harry P. Leu Gardens and the Mennello Museum of American Art. Whether it's concerts, family shows, sporting events, art viewing or nature appreciation, Orlando Venues caters to the interests of diverse audiences year-round.

For more information about Orlando Venues, visit www.orlandovenues.net.

