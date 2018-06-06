The City of Pratt, Kansas will be powering 10,000 homes with solar power

"The City of Pratt is a highly diverse community moving in a progressive direction, supporting extensive growth and business opportunities. For these reasons, we are very pleased to announce our partnership with Inovateus Solar to lead in our region with the utilization of clean energy sources," said Doug Meyer, Mayor of Pratt.

The construction of the solar project will start in June and is expected to begin commercial operation in January, 2019. The project is contracted under a 15-year power purchase agreement, with Pratt's utility power plant for 100% of the array's output. Construction will be managed by Inovateus.

"Kenyon Energy is very pleased to partner with Inovateus Solar and the City of Pratt on this exciting solar energy project," said Clay Biddinger, Chairman & CEO of Kenyon Energy. "This project is creating tangible economic and environmental benefits for Pratt's citizens and local businesses. We continue to develop solar energy projects similar to this throughout Kansas and encourage other cities and municipalities across Kansas to reach out if they are interested in benefiting from solar energy."

Another benefit from this project is to provide Pratt Community College with assistance in the development of a solar program. "We are impressed by the enthusiasm expressed by city officials as well as Pratt Community College in the creation of a solar program. This aligns really well with our core values to continue educating and promoting the use of solar technologies," said Jordan Richardson, Business Development Manager at Inovateus Solar.

About The City of Pratt

Focusing on the future, Pratt is proud to be moving in a progressive direction, supporting extensive growth and business opportunities. From new construction to the expansion of the business park, Pratt is always looking to move forward while keeping its family-oriented roots firmly planted.

About Kenyon Energy

Kenyon Energy is a leading developer, owner and operator of solar energy projects in the United States. Kenyon Energy takes great pride in providing excellent customer service, while developing cost-effective, turnkey, and creative solar energy solutions for a diverse set of customers, including utilities, municipalities, schools and universities, federal and state government facilities, small and large industrial facilities, and Fortune 500 companies.

About Inovateus Solar

Inovateus Solar is one of the leading solar development, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and supply companies in the Midwest United States. Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, the company has developed and built more than 357 MW of utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid solar systems in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America. With strong roots in the communities it serves, Inovateus is passionately committed to Building A Brilliant Tomorrow™ through the wide-scale deployment of advanced solar and clean energy technologies.

