Innovation Month marked an entire month of celebrating and showcasing various innovative companies and startups throughout the region. The month was set aside to highlight advances in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. The City of Temecula Economic Development Staff conducted a review process of several local startup companies that consisted of numerous key factors being assessed including forward-thinking innovation, leadership authenticity and sustainability potential. The review process concluded with Vinduino being identified as the company that met all of these key factors; thus, being awarded "Innovator of the Year" during Digifest Weekend in Temecula. Vinduino is a Temecula startup company focused on affordable water-saving technology serving agricultural communities. Their offerings provide solutions for agricultural landscapes to optimize irrigation through precise technology services. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Reinier Van Der Lee.

Vinduino is currently a Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange (TVE2) tenant who first qualified and was granted tenancy in 2017. In that same year, Vinduino was also awarded first place at the County of Riverside Innovation Month Pitch Contest.

Mayor Matt Rahn commented, "Reinier and Vinduino are a perfect match for our community. With the technology that is brought to the Valley by this company, it is only a matter of time before this company is a household name."

For more information on Vinduino, LLC visit http://www.vinduino.com/. To learn more about Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange (TVE2) and the City of Temecula's business startup resources, contact Charles Walker at 951-506-5180.

City of Temecula Media Contact(s):



Kisa Puckett

Economic Development Analyst

Kisa.Puckett@TemeculaCA.gov

Telephone: (951) 308-6324

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-city-of-temecula-announces-vinduino-as-innovator-of-the-year-300667131.html

SOURCE City of Temecula

