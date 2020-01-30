The City of Tokyo Showcases its Charms at Chicago Travel and Adventure Show

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB, New York Branch) is thrilled to make its first ever appearance at the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show (February 8th – 9th) after a banner year of promotional activity in the region. This year, the organization focuses on a selection of appealing collectibles both old and new, all part of the city's Tokyo Omiyage Project -Tokyo Souvenir-; the collaboration with local businesses is a celebration of some of the most culturally significant goods coming out of Tokyo today, including traditional sweets that date back to the city's Edo Period, modern and futuristic products, and everything in between.

Companies with this designation have created limited edition goods that have been adorned with the 'Tokyo Tokyo' logo. Upon completing a short questionnaire, attendees will be entered into a lottery to win from the following: Ukiyoe "Hiroshige" graphic tape that depicts 30 famous views of Edo; a handcrafted tapestry by Osamu Hyodo portraying frolicking animals; a hand-made maneki neko (lucky cat) sculpture; a lightweight and durable stainless-steel travel bottle. Moreover, the TCVB booth will be accompanied by models wearing authentic kimono, offering those who are admirers of the form and colors a fun and colorful photo opportunity, as well as unparalleled insight into this ageless custom.

Representatives on hand at the booth will also be able to discuss the various aspects of the 'Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New' campaign, along with all of the contrasting historical and contemporary elements that continue to make Tokyo one of the most thrilling cities to visit. As high-level travel professionals, journalists, and consumers provided TCVB with incredible feedback over the past year, the organization looks forward to exceeding all expectations in Chicago with an inspiring and rewarding program.

For more information about Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New at Chicago Travel and Adventure Show (https://travelshows.com/shows/chicago/), contact Tokyo Tourism Representative Office New York at 917-200-4887 / info@tokyo-nyc.com.

