The City of Wilmington, Delaware Announces New Campaign -- IT'S TIME TO G.O.A.T. (GET OUT AROUND TOWN)

WILMINGTON, Del., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Time To G.O.A.T (GET OUT AROUND TOWN) sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, is a new campaign showcasing healthy and safe outdoor outings, entertainment, music, street closures for outdoor dining, and special community events taking place in Wilmington. G.O.A.T. kicks off Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 5pm on Market Street. G.O.A.T. is a city wide community effort unveiling the expansive happenings through the fall for locals and visitors to support these endless offerings.

Market Street- Wilmington, Delaware

"Our adherence to science, common sense and getting vaccinated has brought us rewards, and today, Wilmington is returning to a more normal routine of fun, enjoyable and family-centered events being available to everyone in a healthy and safe outdoor environment," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. "I urge our own City residents, and those who live nearby but not yet lucky enough to live here, to get out around town and appreciate the tremendous food and entertainment this great City has to offer. The G.O.A.T. campaign will run through the summer and fall at various venues as we celebrate better days ahead."

Programming highlights to date include:

It's Time To G.O.A.T. Kickoff Event - June 3, 2021 5pm-9pm on Market Street. Mayor Purzycki will kick off the event at the 800 block of N. Market. Traffic will be closed on the 400 & 800 blocks of N. Market for dining and live music from 6-9pm . Details here.

Westside Wednesdays - Outdoor dining & live music every Wednesday in the Westside neighborhood starting at 6pm.

. Dining On Delaware Avenue in Trolley Square – Fridays beginning at 4pm through Sundays, Delaware Avenue will be closed for outdoor dining.

Small Business Saturdays at Milk+Honey 807 N. Union St. 9am-1pm. Enjoy an outdoor market of specialty handmade goods by local entrepreneurs.

. Enjoy an outdoor market of specialty handmade goods by local entrepreneurs. Fireworks at Frawley Stadium - beginning Friday, June 4th after every Blue Rocks home game.

Logistics are being orchestrated by established city organizations as follows:

The G.O.A.T. calendar of events and ticketing (where applicable) can be found here.

Regular announcements and coverage of G.O.A.T. events will be hosted by It's Time Wilmington via YouTube and social channels. For the latest happening, individuals should follow It's Time on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

events will be hosted by It's Time Wilmington via YouTube and social channels. For the latest happening, individuals should follow It's Time on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok Gable Music Ventures are coordinating the G.O.A.T. programming for entertainment. Interested venues or artists should email [email protected] to be considered.

Curbside Wilmington, in partnership with Downtown Visions, will be orchestrating the G.O.A.T. outdoor permits and fencing for expanded events.

With Delaware and the CDC's new guidelines for vaccinated Delawareans, visitors, and Delaware businesses, IT'S TIME TO G.O.A.T. (GET OUT AROUND TOWN) and discover or rediscover Wilmington together. See why Travel+Leisure named Wilmington #12 Best Places to Travel in 2021.

ABOUT:

Wilmington It's Time [a dedicated campaign promoting the endless offerings, pride and diverse people of Wilmington, Delaware] assists with rebuilding the city's economy and showcasing the best this progressive city has to offer.

