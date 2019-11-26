The City of Wilton Manors Announces 2019 Holiday Event Schedule

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors welcomes community residents, business owners, and neighbors to its family-friendly holiday events for December 2019.

"We have something for everyone this year, festive activities that bring the community together for the best the Island City has to offer," said Mayor Justin Flippen. "From a holiday movie classic on the Drive to visits from Santa and his elves, these festive events offer our community an opportunity to experience a Wilton Manors celebration for the entire family."

This year's holiday events will include:

Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Jaycee Park (2109 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305)

Kick off the holiday season with this free family event that features stories and musical performances representing a wide array of cultures. Along with the lighting of the holiday Menorah, Kinara, and Christmas Tree, there will be musical performances by local artists, food from local vendors, and lots of holiday cheer.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hagen Park Community Center (2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors FL, 33305)

Join Santa, his elves, Rudolph, and the Grinch for a fun-filled character breakfast with a full breakfast, story time, crafts, bounce houses, pony rides, and more!

Tickets are $6 for children under 12 and $8 for children over 12 and adults. After November 30, 2019, tickets are $10 per person. Click here to purchase tickets or visit the Hagen Park Community Center.

Santa By The Sea

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

Colohatchee Boat Ramp (1975 NE 15 Ave., Wilton Manors, FL 33305)

Look in the water… is it a manatee? Is it a yacht? NO, it's Santa Claus! This Wilton Manors tradition is like no other holiday event in Broward County. Watch Santa take to the sea from the Colohatchee Park Boat Ramp. Santa will sail around the Island City with his elves to spread holiday cheer. Be sure stop by to meet Santa or, if you live on the water, come out and say hello.

Movies on the Drive – "It's a Wonderful Life"

Friday, December 13, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Hagen Park (2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors FL, 33305)

Wilton Manors is bringing the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" to the big screen on Wilton Drive. Join the city as they transform Hagen Park with an 18-foot inflatable movie screen and freshly popped popcorn. The event is free. Just bring chairs, blankets, and pillows and get comfortable under the stars.

Santa Paws

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10 a.m. – noon

Colohatchee Dog Park (1975 NE 15 Ave., Wilton Manors, FL 33305)

Make a memory with your pet and Santa Claus. The free Santa Paws event is the perfect opportunity to include your dog in your holiday photos.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding, and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work, and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler (954) 732-0754

aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE The City of Wilton Manors

