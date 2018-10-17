The City of Wilton Manors Receives a Perfect Score from the Human Rights Campaign for the Fifth Consecutive Year

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has awarded Wilton Manors with a perfect score of 100 in the HRC's Municipal Equality Index (MEI) out of 49 different criteria.

Out of the 506 cities that were scored nationwide, a record breaking 78 cities across the nation scored a perfect score of 100 this year. Four Florida cities achieved this honor including, Wilton Manors, Tampa, Orlando and St. Petersburg.

"Our perfect 100 – year after year – is the result of the great teamwork among our City Commission, city staff, and our community stakeholders" said Mayor Gary Resnick. "We work very well together to ensure our policies and actions demonstrate our commitment to diversity and to treating everyone with equality and respect. With all the discord occurring these days, we serve as a refreshing example of how a city works together in the best interest of its community."

This year's MEI introduced brand new criteria, such as anti-conversion therapy protections, all-gender single-occupancy facilities and city services youth bullying prevention policies. Not only did Wilton Manors receive a perfect score of 100, Wilton Manors is also an "MEI All-Star," receiving a high score of 100 in a state without LGBT+ supportive laws. In total, eight cities in Florida received this honor (MEI All-Star), all with high scores ranging from 96-100.

The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are towards an area's LGBTQ community. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership's public position on equality. For more information about the City of Wilton Manors, visit www.wiltonmanors.com. Further information about the Human Rights Campaign can be found at www.hrc.org/mei.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. Recently named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, the City of Wilton Manors celebrates a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

