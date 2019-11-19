The City of Wilton Manors Receives a Perfect Score from the Human Rights Campaign for the Sixth Consecutive Year

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has awarded the City of Wilton Manors with a perfect score of 100 in the HRC's Municipal Equality Index (MEI) out of 49 different criteria.

"For our sixth consecutive year, the City of Wilton Manors has scored a perfect 100, and you can see that perfect score reflected in the everyday lives of the people who live here, work here, and choose to visit our city," said Mayor Justin Flippen. "It was actually also our highest record of 109 IF we could officially report all of our bonus points too. From policy to practice, our city prides itself on being a leader for cities all across the country when it comes to promoting equality for all. We want the world to know that our true colors of inclusion wave well beyond our historic permanent flying of the LGBT+ Pride Flag along our main street of Wilton Drive. They are also reflected by the policies and codes we adopt for our city government. Our message is therefore a simple one: No matter who you are, no matter who you love, and no matter what color of the rainbow you most identify with, you are welcome and accepted here in the Island City of Wilton Manors. And that's a powerful and wonderful reason why Life's Just Better Here."

The perfect 2019 MEI score for Wilton Manors is part of the city's continuing support of LGBT+ rights in the local community and across the country. In July of this year, Mayor Flippen signed onto a friend-of-the-court brief in three key LGBT+ cases that will be heard at the Supreme Court. The brief includes nearly 100 mayors and municipalities around the U.S. encouraging the Supreme Court to rule in support of LGBT+ nondiscrimination protections in the workplace.

In his quote from July 12, 2019, Mayor Flippen said that "as Mayor, it's my responsibility to make sure all of my residents are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect. No form of discrimination has any place in Wilton Manors, nor in the United States."

The 2019 MEl is a nationwide evaluation of 506 cities on how inclusive cities' laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. The HRC supports research that shows how cities that have strong LGBTQ+ communities represent better income, life satisfaction, housing values, and emotional attachment to the communities in which they live.

For more information on the City of Wilton Manors, please visit www.wiltonmanors.com. Further information about the HRC can be found at www.hrc.org/mei.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

