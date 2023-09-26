The City Pub Restaurant Opens in La Vista City Centre

The City Pub restaurant, located across from The Astro, unveils a culinary haven as it becomes the new gastropub dining concept in the heart of the La Vista City Centre

LA VISTA, Neb., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food enthusiasts from near and far have reason to celebrate as The City Pub proudly announces its grand opening in the La Vista City Centre on Friday, September 29. Located at 7861 Main St. Suite J, The City Pub is poised to become the go-to destination for those seeking an exceptional culinary experience and a vibrant pub atmosphere.

The City Pub, owned by City+Ventures and operated in partnership with RMG Brands (Pittsburgh, PA), has been meticulously designed to embody the spirit of the city it calls home. Guests will be able to enjoy expertly mixed cocktails and a menu that features pizzas, never-before-seen appetizers, and classic entrees that won't go unfinished.

GK Gammon, the executive chef at The City Pub, boasts an impressive background. He joins the team from various operators such as the 801 Restaurant Group and Cielo (Big Sur, CA), and brings with him a unique set of skills garnered from his previous 20+ years in the industry. His specialties lie in the world of continental cuisine, and he has crafted amazing new dishes with ties to French and Italian fare.

"We are thrilled to introduce The City Pub to La Vista," said Chris Erickson, co-owner of City+Ventures. "The shared vision for La Vista City Centre is to create a gathering place where the community can come together. The opening of City Pub is but one more addition to the continuing growth of the community. It's a place where people can enjoy exceptional food and immerse themselves in a lively and welcoming atmosphere."

At the heart of the experience lies an impressive second story seating area, boasting eye-catching views of The Astro and Central Park. The City Pub will offer both indoor and outdoor seating options. Guests can choose to unwind at the cozy bar, gather with friends in the dining area, enjoy the fresh air on the outdoor patio, or participate in the on-site bar games like pool, darts, and foosball. Beverage aficionados will take delight in the carefully curated drink menu and impressively designed bar, promising something to suit every taste and occasion.

The City Pub aims to be more than just a dining spot. It envisions becoming a hub for community engagement, sponsoring local events and providing customers with seasonal specials. With a commitment to providing those living, working, or simply enjoying all the area has to offer, The City Pub seeks to be an engaging new tenant in the La Vista City Centre.

Join us in celebrating the grand opening of The City Pub on Friday, September 29 at 7861 Main St. Suite J, La Vista, NE 68128. For more information and updates, visit our website at citypublavista.com or follow us on social media at City Pub La Vista on Instagram and Facebook.

