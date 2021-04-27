The Clark Group Welcomes New Wealth Management Advisor

O'FALLON, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clark Group of Visionary Wealth Advisors, a premier financial planning and wealth management firm for high-net-worth individuals, today announced that Mike McGehee has joined the firm as Wealth Management Advisor.

As an experienced advisor with years of combined experience providing financial advice to a diverse set of clients, McGehee joins The Clark Group at a time of significant growth to provide a higher level of service to their clients.

Wealth Management Advisor, The Clark Group

"Mike is the right advisor to strengthen our client partnerships," said Mike Clark, Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, The Clark Group. "His track record, depth of financial planning and excitement about joining our firm make him an ideal advisor to build on the great work of our team."

"I have long been a champion of a client-first approach which mirrors The Clark Group's philosophy," said Mike McGehee, Wealth Management Advisor, The Clark Group. "I look forward to joining the firm, supporting our clients and building on the great foundation laid by Mike and his team."

The Clark Group's advisors incorporate comprehensive wealth management services that includes tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, investment management services and more, as well as unlimited access to their advisors.

At The Clark Group, their overriding objective is to help clients achieve financial independence. "Our services are designed to empower individuals to make the best financial decisions during their most critical planning years," said Clark. "So, with Mike on the team, we will be able to continually deliver advice that brings our clients financial confidence, sustainability and growth to successfully achieve their goals."

About The Clark Group of Visionary Wealth Management

Headquartered in O'Fallon, Illinois, with expanded offices throughout the Greater St. Louis metro area, The Clark Group of Visionary Wealth Advisors is a premier financial planning and wealth management firm that helps individuals achieve their financial goals.

The Clark Group prepares their clients for the expected and unexpected and offers personalized financial advice and a range of service solutions, including investments, risk mitigation, tax planning and estate planning with smart technologies that enables them to track progress toward individual financial goals, as well as see how investments and solutions are performing at any time.

For more information about The Clark Group, please call (618) 726-3011 or visit www.visionarywealthmikeclark.com.

Mike McGehee

Wealth Management Advisor, The Clark Group

