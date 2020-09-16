The Clarke Group names Mick Messman as COO

ST CHARLES, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke, a leading global provider of products and services for public health mosquito control and aquatic services, is proud to announce the appointment of Mick Messman to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Most recently, Messman served as the chief commercial officer for GreenLight Biosciences, a Massachusetts based biotechnology company, where, as part of the company's executive team, he built a team that led the development and advancement of a targeted biocontrol portfolio based on dsRNA. Messman will continue as a strategic advisor to GreenLight. He previously held leadership roles with Corteva AgriScience (formerly the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont), DuPont Pioneer and Syngenta and has over 25 years of experience in the agribusiness industry.

As COO, Messman will lead Clarke's business strategy and operations for all domestic and international activities. "We are extremely excited to bring Mick on board to guide our next growth phase," states J. Lyell Clarke, III, President and CEO of Clarke. "As a third-generation family-owned business, my mission has been to build upon my father's and grandfather's legacies and create a company that recognizes its opportunity as an agent of world health benefit. In the past ten years, Clarke's reach has extended around the world, and we have evolved into a forward-looking organization that embraces radical change and deliberately views our work through the lens of sustainability. Mick brings dynamic leadership and a growth mindset to Clarke that will help us build upon these values and lead our bright, flourishing future in a rapidly changing business climate and marketplace."

In welcoming Messman to the Clarke executive team, J. Lyell Clarke will continue in his role as President and CEO and will assume the additional role of Chairman for The Clarke Group, a role previously held by his late mother, Mrs. Kemp Clarke.

