The Classic Porsche 911 is the Top Collector Car Model Sold in 2020

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLASSIC.COM released their 2020 statistics for the classic and collector car auction market. At $104.5m in gross sales, the Porsche 911 was once again the top selling model, above the Chevrolet Corvette with $75.1m in sales and the Ford Mustang with $40.1m* in sales (*$71m including the Shelby Mustang). For the year, Porsche 911 USD-denominated sales were up 9.8% from $95.2m in 2019.

Porsche 911 Market Stats 2020 2019 Change Dollar Volume $104.5m $95.2m +9.8% Listings 2,138 1,716 +24.7% Listings Sold 1,429 1,196 +19.6% Sell Through 67% 70% -4.3% Top Sale $1.38m $1.71m -19.3% Average Sale $73,137 $79,598 -8.2%

Source: CLASSIC.COM Market Data for Porsche 911

With respect to model variants, the Carrera 3.2, produced between 1984 and 1989, was the biggest seller this year at $8.1m in gross sales. The 930 Turbo 3.3 saw a decline in total sales, but average prices continued to climb. But clearly, 2020 was the year of the 991 Speedster. A limited production model made for 2019 only, many believe this to be an instant classic.

*Model Variants may include multiple body styles (Coupe, Cabriolet, Targa, etc). The engine type (displacement) is the same for each Model Variant.

With respect to Porsche 911 generations, the 991, produced between 2012 to 2019, took the lead with $23.2 million in sales across 159 transactions. While this is partly a result of the enthusiasm for the 991 Speedster, it also underscores the success that online auctions such as Bring A Trailer and PCARMarket are having with newer car sales. That said, the 996 generation saw 334 transactions and the 997 generation had 244, far larger markets in terms of the number of transactions, albeit at lower average selling prices. Keep in mind that production numbers vary greatly across generations.

Although the average sale for all variants came in at $73,097, the top 5 sales this year were fairly strong even without the blockbuster sales that are typical of physical auction events that were cancelled or moved online this year. A 1976 Porsche 934 race car, sold by Gooding & Co., took the pole position at $1.38m.

About this data

The data on CLASSIC.COM is compiled from publicly available listings from the leading online and off-line auction sales around the world. Market statistics include sales reported in US Dollars only. For a complete list of data sources, learn more at classic.com/about.

About CLASSIC.COM

CLASSIC.COM is the search engine and analytics platform for the classic car industry. We empower classic car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts with insights based on deep data – including market values, price comparisons, auction alerts and more. View market statistics for the classic car industry at classic.com/stats and follow your favorite market at classic.com/markets.

