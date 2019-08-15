The Classic Tissue Box Has Been Transformed Thanks To Smartcare

"CUBE Tissues are not your average tissue boxes featuring pictures of your favorite licensed characters. We totally reimagined the box itself and turned it into a fun, 3-D character in which fans can play and collect," says Anish Patel, CEO of Ashtel Studios, Inc. "Our unique designs have completely changed the category and consumers will never look at the tissue box the same way ever again."

CUBE Tissues are the latest innovation under the SmartCare brand portfolio, which continues to make hygiene products fun and encourages better habits. This 85 count, 2-ply tissue box will also come with a collectors gift box and available in six different designs from hot licenses including PAW Patrol™, Trolls, Shopkins and Thomas and Friends, to name a few. The entire SmartCare line offers consumers with high quality products at a convenient price.

CUBE Tissues are available now on Amazon.com and SmartCareUS.com and will continue to rollout with new licensed characters throughout the year. For more information about the line visit our website or follow us on our social channels:

About SmartCare

As a leading provider of consumer goods, SmartCare prides itself on creating revolutionary personal care products that offer added value and ensure quality, effectiveness and convenience. The line features toothbrushes, bandages, hand sanitizers, facial tissues, wipes, first-aid, sunscreen and shaving products. The pocket and box tissue category continues to expand, thanks to the hottest entertaining licenses of today. This has resulted in millions of tissues sold each and every year, expanding the line and the category overall.

SOURCE SmartCare

