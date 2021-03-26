The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, UK, selects RayStation with RayOcular

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust, located in Liverpool, UK, has placed an order for the RayStation® treatment planning system with RayOcular*- a new module for ocular proton therapy treatment planning.

The order is a milestone for RaySearch since it marks the first standalone sale of RayOcular, where the module is not included as part of a broader agreement.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre has treated ocular melanoma using proton therapy since 1989 and has been a pioneer in developing this specialized technique. One example is the center's leading role in the community-driven development of EYEPLAN, a non-image-based ocular proton therapy planning system.

The RayOcular module was initially released in RayStation 10A (June 2020). RayStation is the first commercial treatment planning system to support the use of CT and MRI images in the traditional clip-based ocular proton planning workflow. In addition, RayStation with RayOcular supports eye modeling based on ophthalmological data and tumor modeling based on fundus photos.

Chris Lee, Lead Consultant Clinical Scientist in Specialised Services at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, says: "We are very much looking forward to working with RaySearch and are excited with the prospect of collaborating to develop our eye proton planning process along with RayOcular for the benefit of patients. As part of the commissioning plan we will be investigating the use of 3D imaging (CT/MRI) used as part of RayOcular planning and will look to adopt this in the treatment pathway. RayOcular will open up new treatment planning oportunities which we will hope to exploit for improved patient plans."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is one of the world's leading ocular proton therapy centers. The center's relatively early adoption of RayOcular sends a strong signal that we are on the right track with ocular proton planning in RayStation. We look forward to advancing this area in partnership."

The order was received in December 2020 and the order value was SEK 5.6 million, excluding service agreement.

About the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre



The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust is one of the UK's leading cancer centres, providing highly specialist cancer care to a population of 2.4 million people across Cheshire, Merseyside and the surrounding areas, including the Isle of Man. It runs three specialist cancer centres: Clatterbridge Cancer Centre-Liverpool, Clatterbridge Cancer Centre-Wirral and Clatterbridge Cancer Centre-Aintree . The Trust opened its new flagship hospital (Clatterbridge Cancer Centre-Liverpool) in June 2020. It operates specialist chemotherapy clinics in seven district hospitals and delivers a pioneering Treatment at Home service. The centre in Wirral operates the UK's only low-energy proton beam therapy facility for treating rare tumours of the eye.

About RaySearch



RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare*. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation



RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

