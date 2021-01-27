The Clean Economy Employment Now ("CLEEN") Project Launches Nation's First Database with Actionable Ideas for Federal Leaders to Combat Climate Change, "Build Back Better," and Advance Climate Justice

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CLEEN Project announces the launch of our nation's first co-operative database of actionable ideas to combat climate change, Build Back Better, and advance climate justice. Designed specifically for federal leaders, the database is searchable by the Biden-Harris administration's "Build Back Better" industry verticals, governmental authority, and specific types of governmental action, such as public-private partnerships, procurement, tax credits, and White House-led initiatives.

"There now exists a common home for climate solutions that dramatically eases idea discovery and sharing by federal leaders and helps amplify the great work of climate-focused think tanks, environmental justice organizations, private sector actors, and policy experts. This new and inclusive home is the result of the commitment and enthusiasm of hundreds of climate leaders and experts who want to help the Biden-Harris Administration tackle some of our nation's most pressing problems."

Jeffrey Tannenbaum, Advisory Board member; Founder, sPower LLC

"In less than 20 years, we have gone from decarbonization of the electricity grid being impossible to the President of the United States saying that it has to be done by 2035. There is an essential role for the government to play in setting the rules not just in electricity but in all areas that need to be decarbonized, and this is a powerful tool that will help advance the battle against climate change."

Jigar Shah, Advisory Board member; Co-Founder, Generate Capital; Founder, SunEdison.

"Frontline communities have borne the brunt of climate change. As we Build Back Better, it's critical that we not continue to perpetuate economic and environmental injustices. In addition to proposing policies that center equity and primarily serve frontline communities, we screened recommendations to prevent adversely impacting already overburdened communities."

Anna Lising, Advisory Board member; Climate Justice Advocate

"We have taken a highly pragmatic approach by focusing on actionability and are delighted to note that more than two-thirds of the current database can be implemented under existing government authority. It is a great mix of actionable ideas and some heavier lifts that may get across the finish line as part of a stimulus bill or budget reconciliation."

Greg Kats, Advisory Board member; CEO, Smart Surfaces Coalition

"Federal climate leaders now have access to a first-of-a-kind database of concrete, actionable policies to rapidly 'Build Back Better.' Many of Clean Energy for Biden's 13,000 volunteers contributed to The CLEEN Project to build this inclusive and robust database for tackling carbon pollution while supporting a clean economy."

Nidhi Thakar, Advisory Board Member; Co-Chair, Clean Energy for Biden; Former Senior Advisor for Loan Programs Office, US Department of Energy

This decade will be the most decisive ever in human history in what we enact to address the climate crisis, equity, and health. The CLEEN Project is an innovative structure that addresses some of the finest of what we can devise in policy, technology, financing, organizing and deployment strategies that will be valuable to all levels of government, the private sector, and civil society. I'm personally hoping we can find a way for the Project to continue and expand through the first year of the new Administration."

Heidi VanGenderen, Advisory Board Member; Former Director of Public Engagement, US Department of Energy

