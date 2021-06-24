The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new green energy opportunity is beginning to unfold...yet it remains completely beneath the radar of most investors. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), Linde plc (NYSE: LIN), DuPont Corporation (NYSE: DD), Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL).

With a massive global shift underway towards greener, more sustainable energy solutions, one game-changing energy source could be on the verge of transforming green energy forever. In fact, one massive industry has already begun to turn to this new energy source for its energy needs, triggering a significant opportunity that the mainstream press has almost completely ignored. This high-upside new green energy opportunity is happening with ammonia.

That's right – ammonia. The very same substance that most people think of for its use as a fertilizer and in many household cleaning products. But the way we think about ammonia is about to change...in a huge way.

That's because green ammonia has extraordinary potential as a clean energy source, and certainly now has the attention of global energy behemoths who are collectively betting on this space to make mankind's dream of carbon-free energy a reality.

One company has quietly emerged as a significant early mover in this space. It's a company that has already taken significant steps to capitalize on the "low-hanging fruit" in the ammonia space...and it's being led by a forward-thinking CEO with experience at Ford Motor Company, Magna International, and NASA.

This company is AmmPower Corp. ( AMMP ; AMMPF ) – and it could offer potential as ammonia production becomes critical to fueling our green energy needs. That's because ammonia has been shown to possess nine times the energy density of lithium-ion batteries...and 1.8 times the energy density of liquid hydrogen.

This higher energy capacity is what gives ammonia its potential as a significant carbon-free energy carrier. At the moment, ammonia is the second most commonly produced chemical in the world, but existing processes for production produce a significant amount of carbon dioxide emissions.

AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) is working to change the process of how ammonia is made by developing a proprietary process and chemicals to produce green ammonia with minimal by-products and residual contaminants.

Some of the world's smartest minds are now predicting that using ammonia as a fuel source will play a massive role in the global war against climate change. In fact, industry trade publication Chemical & Engineering News reports that "ammonia could come to the (climate change) rescue by capturing, storing, and shipping hydrogen for use in emission-free fuel cells and turbines. Efforts are also underway to combust ammonia directly in power plants and ship engines."

In the case of AmmPower investors who examine this opportunity will find a team of successful professionals -- from large corporations – who have come together to help take advantage of a unique opportunity in the green energy space. AmmPower Corp. ( AMMP ; AMMPF ) is focusing its initial efforts to bring green ammonia capacity to those industries in need of immediate solutions.



Industry giants are also trying to capitalize on the hydrogen boom:



Though Air Products & Chemicals (APD) has been around for some time, the $66 billion company has had a particularly strong year in 2021 thanks to the growing interest in Hydrogen applications. After a slight dip to $250 per share in early February, Air Products has seen its stock price climb by an impressive 20%.

Dow Chemical Company (DOW) has been working with GM for years. Dow, which produces chemicals and fertilizers that help the environment grow better as well as plastics for everyday use, recently approached GM about a deal. Dow's chemical production makes excess hydrogen needed to continue its research on fuel cells while also reducing their dependence on natural gas. This partnership between these two companies will not only provide clean energy but reduce costs in order to produce more products!



Linde plc (LIN) is a multinational company that provides atmospheric gases to industries. Linde has been in the business of manufacturing and distributing gas for over 130 years, making it one of the oldest companies still operating today! It was founded by Carl von Linde who invented an improved process for liquefying air.



Linde is also involved in engineering. Linde Engineering designs and builds large-scale chemical plants for the production of industrial gases including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and carbon monoxide. These chemicals are used in a variety of industries from food to medicine manufacturing as well as other places like welding or gas appliances.



As far back as 2001, DuPont Corporation (DD) was already knee-deep in the fuel cell game, forming an entire division dedicated to hydrogen fuel cell technology. Richard J. Angiullo, then-VP of DuPont Fluoroproducts explained, ``Increasing global energy requirements and the desire for new, alternative energy sources in many markets make fuel cells an exciting new growth opportunity for DuPont." adding, "Fuel cells are a natural fit for DuPont technology and capabilities. More than 50 percent of a PEM fuel cell stack, the real transactional center of a fuel cell, can be made from DuPont materials."

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) operates one of the biggest and fastest-growing investor-owned transmission systems with more than 20,000 miles of transmission lines across 10 states. Xcel has a goal to invest $24.3 billion through 2025 to expand its operations, with 25% of that earmarked to expand its transmission business to help support increased renewable energy deployment. One of the company's top projects is the proposed Colorado Pathway Transmission expansion that will see the company invest up to $1.7 billion to build 560 miles of new transmission lines to support 5.5 gigawatts of new renewable power generation.

