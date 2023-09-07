The Clean Energy Drink Brand Enhancing Endurance

Bizz Energy Provides a Clean, Science-Backed Dose of Energy That Doesn't Just Enhance Performance; It Increases Endurance, Too

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the concept of an "energy drink" is discussed, it frequently invokes images of sudden spikes in energy as well as unwelcome crashes shortly afterward. The dramatic increases and just as sudden decreases are hardly associated with longevity. On the contrary, energy drinks are stereotypically seen as a short-term solution to an energy slump. This is a narrative that the clean energy drink brand Bizz Energy is trying to rewrite.

"As a fitness fan, I hate using energy drinks that quit on me part-way through a workout," says Gavin Jacono. The young entrepreneur founded Bizz Energy as a 17-year-old kid who had a passion for weightlifting, boxing, and soccer. "I spent a long time," he says, "looking for a drink that could kick in quickly and then keep me feeling energized, stronger, and sharper, not just for a few minutes but for much longer."

When Jacono couldn't find the solution on the market, he decided to develop it himself. "The first thing that had to go was the sugar," he explains. "That sugar crash is an infamously iconic part of the energy drink experience. It's unhealthy and unhelpful."

Jacono and his R&D team developed a formula that stripped sugar, high fructose corn syrup, and even aspartame from the mix. Instead, they focused on clean, natural ingredients (albeit still presented in delectable flavors).

The result was the brand's signature SuperTurk Blend. This one-of-a-kind energy formula utilizes natural supplements like creatine, carnitine, L-theanine, and a groundbreaking soluble form of Turkesterone to deliver a smooth dose of energy that is designed to go the distance.

The formula kicks in slowly and lasts for a long time, helping an individual stay focused and able to deliver on an exceptional level, physically speaking. For Jacono and millions of others like him, Bizz Energy offers a truly sustainable dose of energy that doesn't quit quickly or come with a sugary crash. It keeps on going, enabling individuals to rise to any occasion.

About Bizz Energy
Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com.

SOURCE Bizz Energy

