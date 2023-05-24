The Clean Label Project Launches the Baby Coalition to Advocate for Stricter Legislation and Regulation of Harmful Contaminants and Chemicals in Packaged Products for Children

CEOs From 30+ Leading Baby, Child, and Maternal Health Brands Come Together to Standardize and Educate Consumers, Retailers, and Regulatory Organizations on the Health Risks of Contaminant Exposure

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clean Label Project, a non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling, has banded together with over 30 global CEOs from top baby, child, and maternal health brands to announce the debut of the Clean Label Project Association: Baby Coalition. The mission of this coalition is to educate consumers, retailers, fellow brands, and the medical and regulatory communities on the risks of environmental and industrial contaminant exposure to infants and babies. The Baby Coalition's overall goal is also to advocate for positions on progressive legislative and policy issues related to industrial and environmental contaminants and other chemicals of concern and their harmful impact on infant, child, and maternal health.

Clean Label Project Association: Baby Coalition
"I'm humbled and beyond proud to be working with such a strong team of leading brands who are setting aside their competitive differences to better the industry as a whole for the health of our future generations," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "As a coalition, we are dedicated to working across the food and consumer product supply chain to create cleaner and more transparent food and consumer options for families."

The Baby Coalition is led by the Clean Label Project and includes leading brands across five continents that have a combined revenue of over $1B annually, and provide products to over 20 million children and families globally including: Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Cerebelly, Infinant Health, lil'gourmets, Love Child Organics, Montana Pure Protein, Once Upon a Farm, Piko Provisions, Serenity Kids, Square Baby, and many others.

As a first directive, the Baby Coalition has drafted and signed a poignant letter in support of the FDA Draft Guidance to Industry: Action Levels for Lead in Food Intended for Babies and Young Children. As well, the Baby Coalition is urging the FDA to utilize this group's collective experience on product sourcing, testing, safety, and heavy metal limit regulations to enforce stricter heavy metal contaminant limits in packaged foods for babies and young children.

Additionally, the Baby Coalition aims to implement change in labeling policies in baby and toddler foods, change the current FDA requirements for contaminant protocols, set guidelines for quality and label transparency, and increase consumer awareness to the dangers of harmful contaminants and chemicals of concern in packaged products for babies and young children. For more information on the Baby Coalition and the full list of brands participating, please visit www.cleanlabelproject.org/clpa-baby-coalition.

About The Clean Label Project:

Based in Colorado, the Clean Label Project (CLP) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. CLP is committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety through data, science, and transparency. More information on CLP can be found at www.cleanlabelproject.org.  

