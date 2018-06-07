The Cleaning Authority Launches Campaign To Help Consumers Enjoy A Clean Home Without The Hassle

COLUMBIA, Md., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleaning Authority, the nation's leading eco-friendly cleaning franchise, launched its My Bonus Days campaign today to help consumers save precious time by cleaning smarter, not harder. Sharing expert tips, tricks and cleaning hacks, the brand is on a mission to make life easier and give back time that can be better spent on moments that matter the most, such as quality time with family and friends.

"The average person spends nearly 17 days a year maintaining a clean and organized home. That's more than two weeks dedicated to chores that people tend to dread," said Leanne Stapf, VP of Operations at The Cleaning Authority. "Cleaning is an inevitable task so in addition to taking that burden from our customers, we also want to equip them and consumers nationwide with simple and effective ways to cut the clutter without the major time commitment. As experts in the field, it's our duty share our insider knowledge so people can spend more time doing the things they love."

As part of the campaign and to further fuel the conversation around efficient cleaning habits, The Cleaning Authority is also launching its #MyBonusDays social media contest for a chance to win a year of free cleaning and a trip for two to the Caribbean. To enter, participants must post a photo or video to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the contest landing page explaining how they would use their chore-free bonus days, including the hashtag #MyBonusDays and their zip code.

The contest is open for entries beginning today, June 7, through Saturday, July 7. Once entries close, The Cleaning Authority will select one winner at random and announce them on social media on Friday, July 13.

For additional #MyBonusDays contest details, full terms and conditions and to keep up with entries, visit www.mybonusdays.com.

ABOUT THE CLEANING AUTHORITY

Founded in 1977, The Cleaning Authority currently operates more than 225 locations across North America. As one of the only cleaning companies to use all environmentally responsible products, The Cleaning Authority places an emphasis on protecting the environment while simultaneously providing consumers with a thorough clean. The Cleaning Authority utilizes its own Detail-Clean Rotation System, which focuses on the four major areas of the home and has been proven effective in 20 million cleans. For more information, visit https://www.thecleaningauthority.com and http://franchise.thecleaningauthority.com.

