The Cleaning Blind Spot: Why a Clean Home Goes Beyond What You Can See

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Tineco

Jun 23, 2026, 09:00 ET

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When cleaning a home, attention naturally goes to the spaces in clear sight. Floors are refreshed, clutter is cleared and rooms quickly look guest-ready. Yet beneath sofas, beds, and media consoles, dust, debris and pet hair can accumulate unnoticed, creating a hidden cleaning blind spot in otherwise clean spaces.

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The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch is designed to help address this challenge. Built with a lay-flat structure, it can slide beneath sofas, beds, and other low furniture without requiring rearranging or heavy lifting. Combined with continuous fresh-water cleaning and strong suction, the system helps remove dirt, debris, and pet hair from spaces that are often difficult to reach with traditional floor-care tools.

Unlike traditional wet vacuums that struggle to maintain performance when laid flat, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch is engineered to stay effective in these positions, helping make full-room resets feel more complete with less effort.

A truly refreshed home is shaped not only by the spaces people see, but also by the ones they don't. By making under-furniture cleaning more accessible, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch helps support a more complete home reset with less effort. 

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch is available through Tineco U.S. and select retail partners.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco U.S.

SOURCE Tineco

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