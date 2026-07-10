Tineco Explores Why Cleaning Under Furniture Remains a Common Household Challenge

Low-clearance furniture has become an increasingly common household cleaning challenge, driving demand for solutions that can clean more effectively. Tineco is exploring why cleaning under furniture remains a common household challenge.

SEATTLE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern homes increasingly feature low-profile furniture and minimalist interior layouts, cleaning beneath sofas, beds and cabinets has become one of the most overlooked challenges in everyday floor care. While open floor areas are generally easy to clean, low-clearance spaces often require users to interrupt their routine, change cleaning angles or leave those areas untouched altogether.

Unlike large floor areas, these spaces are difficult not because of their size, but because of their accessibility. Many homeowners are reluctant to move heavy furniture or kneel down to reach underneath it during routine cleaning. As a result, dust, hair and everyday debris can gradually accumulate in places that are difficult to see and even more difficult to reach.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra was built to address this everyday challenge. Its lay-flat stretch engineering allows the cleaner to reach beneath furniture and other low-clearance spaces without disrupting the overall cleaning routine. Combined with its vacuum-and-wash functionality, users can tackle both wet and dry messes in a single step, while the DualBlock Anti-Tangle Design helps reduce hair wrap for more consistent performance. Rather than treating hard-to-reach areas as a separate task, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra helps keep them part of the same cleaning flow, making it easier to clean the entire room with fewer interruptions.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is available through Tineco U.S. and select retail partners.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco U.S.

SOURCE Tineco