The Cleaning Services Category to Witness Steady Demand Owing to an Increase in Outsourcing Services by Manufacturing, Chemical, and OEM Industries While Constructing New Factories - Grand View Research, Inc.

Cleaning Services - Procurement Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleaning services category is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The cleaning services category is driven by the increase in remote working conditions and rising consumer awareness about safety, hygiene, and sanitization.

It has seen steady growth over the past few years due to increasing demand for cleaning services in both developed and developing economies. Factors such as rising urbanization, growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, and increasing use of green cleaning products are also driving the growth.

This category is highly fragmented, with numerous small and large players operating in different regions. Companies are continuously focusing on providing complete services in-house. The U.S., China, and Germany are the largest exporters of service equipment in the world. In 2021, the U.S. exported cleaning supplies worth USD 4.18 billion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. On one hand, the demand for cleaning services has increased as individuals and businesses prioritize cleanliness and sanitation to prevent the spread of the virus. On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to economic uncertainty and financial constraints, which have affected the ability of some businesses and individuals to afford professional services.

Cleaning Services Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier's recent developments

Porter's 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Cleaning Services Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

This category is highly fragmented due to the complete integration of the services which has enabled companies to engage in one-stop providers of the services

The cost of cleaning supplies depends on various factors such as business size, business type, and geographic locations

Cleaning equipment and supplies, transportation, labor, license, and permits, and transportation account for the largest cost component of the cleaning business

Fluctuations in feedstock prices such as chemicals used in cleaning which includes chlorine, liquid ammonia, and others are expected to impact the service prices

Cost Intelligence Highlights

Grand View Research has identified the following key cost components for the Cleaning Services Category:

Raw Materials

Manufacturing

Equipment

Testing

Labor

Facilities and Maintenance

SG&A

R&D

Others

Cleaning supplies and equipment, transportation, license and permits, marketing, and labor form the largest cost components of the Cleaning Services category.

List of Key Suppliers in the Cleaning Services Category

ABM Industries

C&W Facility Services, Inc

Sodexo S.A

Compass Group USA

ServiceMaster Clean

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

Pritchard Industries Inc

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

CleanNet USA Inc.

Inc. Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Quadrat Facility Services GmbH

Supplier Intelligence - Key Takeaways

Organizations may find it cumbersome to continuously track all the latest developments in their supplier landscape. Outsourcing the activities related to gathering intelligence allows organizations to focus on their core offerings. At this juncture, our newsletter service can help organizations stay updated with the latest developments and innovations and subsequently assist in preventing disruptions in the supply chain. We have identified the following developments within the Cleaning Services category over the last two years:

In March 2023, ABM Industries announced its multi-year partnership with Tropicana Field and Al Lang Stadium, Florida to provide housekeeping solutions and manage day to day event staffing. Through this partnership, ABM Industries aims to provide superior janitorial and cleaning services at the two venues, both of which span across one million square feet of stadium area.

In August 2022, ABM Industries announced its five-year partnership with Chicago City's O'Hare International Airport. The partnership's annual contract value is USD 25 million. Through this partnership, ABM aimed to provide total custodial and window cleaning, hygiene and disposal services on Terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the airport.

In November 2021, CCS Facility Services announced the acquisition of Total Cleaning Systems to strengthen and expand its facility maintenance and cleaning services along with customer base in the southeastern and Midwestern part of the United States. Total Cleaning Systems has a rich 40 years of experience in the cleaning business.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.