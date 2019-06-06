NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanroom Lighting to grow at CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024

The cleanroom lighting market is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2024 from USD 742 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Major drivers for the market's growth are the need for the controlled environment with deficient levels of pollutants in manufacturing industries, stringent regulations in healthcare & food processing industries to prevent contamination of the product, rising demand for sterile manufacturing areas in the pharmaceutical industry and advancements in medical devices to support the growth of cleanroom lighting. Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the cleanroom lighting market include the growing economies in the Middle East to boost cleanroom lighting adoption and increasing demand for energy-efficient cleanrooms. The major restraints for the market are the high cost associated with cleanrooms. Customized designs of cleanrooms and the need for technical know-how pose significant challenges to the cleanroom lighting market.



Hardware segment to hold the largest share of cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period

The hardware segment comprises lights and bulbs, luminaires, and control systems.The lights & bulbs are categorized based on various technologies used for lumens production.



The luminaires include LEDs and fluorescent lights.Selecting an appropriate luminaire based on the intended application can save energy.



The control systems, including sensors, dimmers, and switches, are crucial components in cleanroom lighting systems.Benefits of lighting control systems include stand-alone lighting control and reduced installation costs.



These units help control lighting at a specific space from a single point of source.



Among all end user, the market for healthcare and life sciences to hold the largest share of cleanroom lighting market from 2019 to 2024

Healthcare & life science is the major end-user in the cleanroom lighting market and is, therefore, expected to hold a large market share during the forecast period.The major cleanroom lighting applications in this end-user includes hospitals, R&D, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers, biotechnology players, and R&D labs.



The growth in this industry is attributed to the increasing number of biotechnology companies across the world. Moreover, the evolution and growth of genetic engineering have increased the use of biological products and fueled the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.



The cleanroom lighting market in North America to hold the second largest share during the forecast period

The US is the largest adopter of cleanroom lighting in North America, followed by Canada.By country, the market is segmented further into the US, Canada, and Mexico.



The manufacturing guidelines and regulations in North America mandate pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers to undertake all aseptic manufacturing operations in cleanroom environments.This factor has provided an impetus to the adoption of cleanrooms in the healthcare and life sciences industry.



As this industry is one of the major shareholders in the cleanroom lighting market, it fuels the growth of the cleanroom lighting market in North America.



Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 55%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 5%



Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. (Wipro, India), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (Crompton, India), Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, Ireland), LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o. (LUG Light Factory, Poland), Signify holding. (Signify, Netherlands), Kenall Manufacturing. (Kenall Manufacturing, US), Terra Universal. Inc. (Terra Universal, US), Solite Europe Ltd (Solite Europe, UK), Paramount Industries, Inc. (Paramount, US), and Eagle Lighting Australia (Eagle Lighting, Australia) are a few major players in the cleanroom lighting market.



Research Coverage:

The light source, mounting type, offering, end user, and geography are the segments covered in this report. It also gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics pertaining to the cleanroom lighting market in terms of Light source, mounting type, offering, end user and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the cleanroom lighting market have been provided in detail in this report.

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the cleanroom lighting market based on its segments and subsegments.



