The Cleanser Perimenopausal and Post-Menopausal Women Have Been Asking For: Sacred Rituel Introduces Cosmic Cleansing Oil

The women in herbalist Marysia Miernowska's life kept telling her exactly that. Her mother. Her friends. Her customers. They kept asking her the same question: "Can you make something that takes off my sunblock and mascara without drying my face out?"

Miernowska, co-founder of organic skincare brand Sacred Rituel and author of The Witch's Herbal Apothecary, listened. She spent two years formulating the answer.

Today Sacred Rituel is introducing Cosmic Cleansing Oil, a 22-ingredient, 100% certified organic botanical treatment-cleanser designed for the sensitive, hormone-shifting skin of perimenopause and post-menopause.

Early customers are calling it "the missing piece."

A Cleanser Built for the Skin She Has Now, Not the Skin She Had at 30

In a woman's forties, fifties, and sixties, estrogen declines. Collagen thins by roughly 30 percent in the first five years after menopause (Brincat et al., Obstetrics & Gynecology, 1987), and continues to thin annually after that. Elastin breaks down. The skin barrier weakens, and the microbiome shifts.

Most cleansers on the market, including the majority of brands marketed as "clean beauty," are built to strip. Cosmic Cleansing Oil is built to replenish.

Applied to dry skin and wiped away with a warm cloth, it dissolves SPF, makeup, and daily buildup in one step, without water, without foam, and without synthetic surfactants. On the same pass, it is also delivering:

Natural Vitamin A from Rosehip and Camellia, a dermatology-established cofactor in collagen synthesis and cell turnover.

from Rosehip and Camellia, a dermatology-established cofactor in collagen synthesis and cell turnover. Natural Vitamin C from Rosehip, Pomegranate, and Baobab, essential for collagen and elastin production and one of the most studied antioxidants in skin science.

from Rosehip, Pomegranate, and Baobab, essential for collagen and elastin production and one of the most studied antioxidants in skin science. Anti-inflammatory botanicals Arnica, Chamomile, and Calendula to calm reactivity.

Arnica, Chamomile, and Calendula to calm reactivity. Barrier-replenishing oils Jojoba, Sweet Almond, and Passionfruit that mimic the skin's own sebum.

For a woman whose skin has become too sensitive for foaming cleansers and too thirsty for harsh actives, it replaces a routine, not a step.

No preservatives. No synthetic emulsifiers. No synthetic fragrance. No parabens, phenoxyethanol, or PEGs, ingredients that have been studied for potential endocrine-disrupting activity and that many women are choosing to avoid during a life stage when the hormonal system is already in flux.

In the Words of the Women Using It

"I was at the end of my rope trying to apply Sacred Serum all throughout the day to repair my skin during perimenopause. This was the missing piece to the puzzle." (Verified customer, age 45)

"Skin feels soft and not stripped while still feeling clean. These products are giving me the best skin of my life." (Verified customer, age 63)

"My face hasn't felt this calm in a decade." (Verified customer, age 51)

A Founder's Reflection

"This product exists because the women in my life asked for it," said Marysia Miernowska. "My mom. My closest friends. Women who had been loyal Sacred Rituel customers for years. They kept telling me the same thing: their skin had changed, and nothing on the market was meeting it where it was. They needed a cleanser that could take off a full day of SPF and makeup without leaving them drier, tighter, or more reactive than when they started. I listened. I spent two years formulating. Cosmic Cleansing Oil is the answer I made for them."

The Sacred Rituel Standard

Sacred Rituel's core line, Sacred Serum, Sacred Glow Serum, Sacred Rose Mist, and Sacred Body Oil, holds three of the most rigorous independent certifications in the industry: USDA Certified Organic, Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and MADE SAFE® certified. The MADE SAFE® banned list screens against more than 15,000 substances, nearly five times the size of the European Union's restricted substances list.

Cosmic Cleansing Oil is USDA Certified Organic and cruelty-free, formulated to the same ingredient philosophy as the rest of the line. Every Sacred Rituel product is produced, bottled, and fulfilled at the brand's Los Angeles headquarters, and every bottle is batch-numbered for full traceability.

Cosmic Cleansing Oil is available now at sacredrituel.com/products/cosmic-cleansing-oil for $77.

About Sacred Rituel

Sacred Rituel is a woman-founded, independently owned skincare brand rooted in folk herbalism and the Wise Woman tradition. Co-founded by herbalist, author, and regenerative educator Marysia Miernowska, the brand formulates raw, certified organic skincare to support women through every life stage, with a particular focus on the sensitive and hormone-shifting skin of perimenopause and post-menopause. Every product is handcrafted in small batches in Los Angeles, third-party tested, and USDA Certified Organic. The core line is additionally Leaping Bunny certified and MADE SAFE® certified. Learn more at sacredrituel.com.

Editor Pitch Angles

The woman the beauty industry forgot (hero angle): the perimenopausal and post-menopausal customer whose skin changed and whose cleanser stopped working. A herbalist heard her and built the answer. Reader-facing, customer-centric, made for lifestyle and women's-interest editors. Category correction: why double-cleansing and foaming cleansers are the wrong prescription for skin in its forties, fifties, and sixties, and what collagen and elastin actually need. Clean-beauty gap: the certifications most "clean" cleansers quietly fail, and what a truly raw formula looks like when every synthetic is removed. Vitamin A and Vitamin C from food-grade botanicals: Rosehip, Pomegranate, Baobab, and Camellia as a non-prescription, non-irritating route to the two vitamins dermatologists cite most for collagen and elastin support.

Editor Pitch Paragraph (for outreach emails)

Somewhere in her forties, a woman's skin starts speaking a language her cleanser no longer understands. The foaming wash that worked for twenty years now leaves her tight and dry. The double-cleanse lifts her SPF and mascara, but leaves her face more depleted than when she started. Tens of millions of American women are living through this right now, and the beauty industry has built almost nothing for the skin they have today. That is the story behind Sacred Rituel's new Cosmic Cleansing Oil, launching [DATE]. Herbalist and Sacred Rituel co-founder Marysia Miernowska kept hearing the same request from her mother, her friends, and her customers: "Can you make something that takes off my sunblock and mascara without drying my face out?" She spent two years formulating the answer. 22 certified organic ingredients, no synthetics, with natural Vitamin A and Vitamin C from Rosehip, Pomegranate, and Baobab to support the collagen and elastin that decline during perimenopause and post-menopause. Early customers are calling it "the missing piece." I'd love to send you a bottle, and Marysia is available for interviews.

SOURCE Sacred Rituel