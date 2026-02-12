The Clear & Free Method: A Lifeline for FIFO Workers Facing Burnout and Financial Strain

Tailored coaching programs respond to alarming mental health statistics in the FIFO sector, helping workers turn high incomes into stability and healthier living

PERTH, Australia, 12 February 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's mining and construction sectors rely heavily on fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workers, but mounting evidence suggests this workforce is under significant strain. Research by Beyond Blue indicates that one in three FIFO workers experiences moderate to severe psychological distress, while many also report ongoing financial stress despite earning six-figure salaries. Responding to this growing challenge, Boom Coaching and Consulting (BoomCC) founder Sharon Briggs has launched the Clear & Free Method, a tailored coaching program designed to help FIFO and shift workers regain control over their mental health, finances, and overall lifestyle.

The mining and resources sector employs thousands of high-earning FIFO and remote workers, yet research highlights severe and systemic wellness risks:

FIFO workers are 70% more likely to experience mental health issues than other professions (MATES in Construction)

1 in 3 FIFO workers reports moderate to severe psychological distress (Beyond Blue)

Many earn $100,000+ annually, yet still report financial stress and lifestyle inflation limiting long-term stability (WA Government)

1 in 4 Australians work shifts, often with minimal workplace mental health support (Safe Work Australia)

Briggs' Clear & Free Method takes an evidence-based, industry-specific approach to wellbeing, offering FIFO and travelling workers practical tools to reduce burnout, strengthen relationships, and build lasting financial resilience. Drawing on years of experience working closely with FIFO individuals and families, Briggs says the issue extends far beyond physical fatigue.

"Many FIFO workers earn good money but feel stuck on a treadmill, burned out, disconnected from family and friends, and unsure how to make their income work for them," Briggs said. "This program gives them a clear plan, not just for today, but for the life they want long-term."

The Clear & Free Method focuses on three core areas: mental health and resilience, financial clarity, and family and lifestyle balance. "This isn't just about personal wellbeing, it's also about retention," Briggs added. "Workers who feel balanced and financially secure stay longer, perform better, and strengthen team culture."

The program is now open for nationwide enrollment. For more information, visit https://sharonbriggscoaching.com/.

About Sharon Briggs & Boom Coaching and Consulting

BoomCC, founded by Sharon Briggs, specialises in burnout recovery, financial freedom, and work-life balance coaching for FIFO and remote workers.

