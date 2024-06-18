The Clear Choice for Driving Peace of Mind: Cobra Electronics Debuts All-New Lineup of Next Generation Dash Cams

Featuring ultra-clear video and exclusive driver-assistance alerts, the three new models of the brand's best-selling dash cams are available now, right in time for summer

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leader in award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today announced the release of its next generation smart dash cams, the SC 250R, SC 220C and SC 120. Featuring advanced technology that includes high-definition video, exclusive driver-assistance alerts, seamless connectivity options and more, the new lineup ensures drivers are protected with indisputably clear video evidence.

The all-new SC 220C, SC 120, and SC 250R.

"We are proud to engineer dash cams that provide peace of mind on the road, with reliability, durability and innovation at the forefront," says Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra Electronics. "This new lineup is no different. By prioritizing features like ultra-clear video quality and our exclusive driver-assistance alerts from our network of connected devices, drivers can now share the beauty of their scenic drives – and have the evidence to protect themselves if the unavoidable happens."

As upgraded additions to Cobra's popular dash cam assortment, these latest models are equipped with new features like Trip Clips, allowing drivers to capture timelapse recordings of scenic drives and easily share with family and friends, along with Parking Live View, giving drivers the option to monitor surroundings and activity when their vehicle is parked. All users will also have access to a like-minded community of drivers with the Drive Smarter® app, which provides shared alerts from nearby radar and laser detectors, as well as red light and speed camera locations. Cobra dash cams also offer exclusive Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, allowing users to view and access every alert right at their fingertips.

Drive in High Resolution: The Cobra SC 250R

For those who drive every day and value peace of mind, the Cobra SC 250R is a dual-view smart dash cam with a front and rear-view camera for top-of-the-line protection. An upgrade from the current SC 200D model, the 250R comes equipped with crystal-clear 4K video, cloud video management, heads-up navigation, emergency mayday notifications, and remote live view, which allows drivers to monitor their vehicle remotely via the cloud and stay safe when connected to a hotspot.

Protection Inside and Out: The Cobra 220C

A different dual-view camera that captures the front and interior of a vehicle, the Cobra 220C is great for those looking for comprehensive security on the road. Features include ultra-clear quad HD video, cloud video management, heads-up navigation, emergency mayday notifications, and privacy mode which disables video and audio recording with the touch of a button.

Looks Small, Protects Big: The Cobra SC 120

Cobra's newest single-view smart dash cam is its smallest camera yet. The all-new SC 120 features a single camera with quad HD video, cloud video management, remote live view and security, emergency mayday notifications and privacy mode so drivers can instantly store, edit, and share footage from anywhere with built-in WiFi.

The Cobra SC 250R and Cobra 220C are available starting today on www.cobra.com and www.bestbuy.com, and will be available at most Best Buy store locations nationwide this summer for $259.95 and $199.95. The Cobra SC 120 will be available later this summer for $129.95.

For more information on Cobra's next generation of smart dash cams and other products, visit www.cobra.com.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's award-winning product line-up for driving safety includes connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, walkie talkies, CB and marine radios, and accessories. Its connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 50 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 60-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit cobra.com.

