The Clearing Recognized for Best Innovation in CX

DC management consultancy places third in the US Customer Experience Awards' innovation category

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clearing has announced that it has won bronze in the US Customer Experience Awards' "Best Innovation in CX" category. Judges awarded The Clearing for its work to reduce citizen wait times at one of the federal government's largest service agencies.

The competition assessed The Clearing's work alongside the work of major global organizations such as Shell International, Samsung, Dow, and more, with judges recognizing The Clearing's success in reducing a lengthy legal review process used by more than 500,000 citizens each year. The Clearing's client agency faced the following challenges of an entrenched preference for in-person service delivery along with outdated systems. These challenges caused customer wait times stretching up to 2.5 years. This agency hired The Clearing to support the move to more efficient and effective customer delivery. The Clearing used methods such as behavioral design to help this agency test a process to encourage citizens to choose more efficient, cost-effective video and phone service channels, driving more citizens to these options during the test.

The Clearing has been working with this agency since 2015 on a number of efforts to improve the customer experience, including an iterative and agile technology product release approach that has helped the agency:

Increase its IT Product release volume and on-time delivery rate;

Decrease IT planning process (discovery) time;

Launch dozens of new Products; and

Increase its customer-driven Product development.

"We're honored and excited to be recognized for our CX work with the federal government," said Tara Carcillo, The Clearing's President and CEO. "This wasn't an easy process, but it demonstrated a path toward improving the lives of millions of Americans. We're looking forward to building on these CX successes in evermore agile and iterative ways."

The Clearing's customer experience practice group will support its client agency through 2027, focusing on a number of initiatives to meet President Biden's Executive Order on Transforming the Federal Customer Experience and other citizen service mandates throughout the federal government.

For more information, contact Aubrey Waldock, Director of Marketing, at 202.558.6499 or [email protected].

