The Cleveland Plain Dealer Names Blue Chip Consulting Group a 2019 Top Workplace

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special edition published Sunday, June 16, The Cleveland Plain Dealer named Blue Chip Consulting Group as one of the top 150 workplaces in Northeast Ohio.

The award distinguishes organizations as top workplaces based on direct feedback from employees. Feedback is obtained through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

This is the sixth consecutive year that Blue Chip has received this honor, underscoring the value Blue Chip places on employee engagement and satisfaction.

"We are thrilled that Blue Chip continues to be recognized as a top workplace in Northeast Ohio," said Jim Peelman, CEO at Blue Chip. "This award is especially significant because it is a direct result of employee feedback. It is proof that we are succeeding in our efforts to make Blue Chip a great place to work; a place where employees can learn, grow, and achieve."

To learn more about this award, or to see the full list of Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces, visit Cleveland.com. To learn more about working at Blue Chip, visit bluechip-llc.com/careers.

About Blue Chip Consulting Group

Blue Chip is a technology consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, OH with growing locations in cities across the United States. Leveraging Microsoft technologies and extensive industry experience, Blue Chip delivers tailored technical solutions that help clients advance their business. Learn more at www.bluechip-llc.com.

