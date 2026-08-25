The CLIF Brand Brings Trusted CLIF Energy to the High Protein Category with Its First-Ever High Protein Bar

New CLIF High Protein Bar offers 20 grams of protein and quality ingredients including rolled oats, creamy nut butters and nuts in two delicious flavors

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CLIF brand today introduced its first-ever CLIF High Protein Bar, combining trusted CLIF energy with 20 grams of protein for a delicious new bar innovation. Crafted with quality ingredients like rolled oats, creamy nut butters, almonds, soy and whey protein, CLIF High Protein Bars help fuel your every day and raise your bar.

Crafted with quality ingredients like rolled oats, creamy nut butters, almonds, soy and whey protein, CLIF High Protein Bars help fuel your every day and raise your bar.

Developed in response to consumer demand for high protein bar options, CLIF High Protein Bars contain 20 grams of protein along with carbohydrates from ingredients like rolled oats to help provide everyday energy for activities throughout the day, delivering two important benefits people want in one delicious bar.

"Consumers are looking for protein-rich snacks to help fuel their busy lifestyles, and the CLIF brand saw the opportunity to build on our energy bar portfolio with an innovation that offers a unique duality: 20 grams of protein with everyday energy," said Joe Pellingra, Senior Director, CLIF and LUNA brands at Mondelēz International. "Not only is this new bar innovation created from consumer research insights, but it was tested with consumers to ensure we achieved delicious flavor profiles."

Available in two indulgent flavors, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon French Toast, CLIF High Protein Bars are crafted in flavor profiles that include real food ingredients like rolled oats, nut butters, nuts and chocolate. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor is a delicious sweet and savory high protein bar to enjoy any time of day. The Cinnamon French Toast flavor is inspired by a classic breakfast dish and features almonds and almond butter for anytime snacking. In addition to 20 grams of protein, each bar contains 5 grams of fiber and has no artificial sweeteners for a great-tasting bar option to help you take on whatever the day brings.

CLIF High Protein Bars in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon French Toast flavors will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in August 2026 with a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 4-count box.

For more information and product availability, visit clifbar.com/clif or follow the CLIF brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About the CLIF brand:

For more than 30 years, the CLIF brand has crafted delicious food with organic ingredients under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, the CLIF brand became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, belVita, LU, and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA, and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about the CLIF brand, please visit CLIF | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com).

SOURCE Mondelēz International