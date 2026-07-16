The Zbar Brand and KABOOM! Extend Partnership Through 2028 and Celebrate with Team Playground Build in Oakland, California

Partnership expansion was marked by the Zbar brand and KABOOM!'s first joint, hands-on community build, with over 100 volunteers transforming the Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool's outdoor space

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zbar brand, which crafts delicious snack bars and bites for active kids, today announces an extension of its two-year partnership with KABOOM!, a nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity, to four years (2024-2028), bringing its total contribution to $1.6 million. The partnership expansion was celebrated during the Zbar brand and KABOOM!'s first joint, hands-on playground build at Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool in Oakland, California on July 15. Over 100 volunteers from KABOOM!, the Zbar brand team, Mondelēz International, Oakland Unified School District, First 5 Alameda County and the local Oakland community came together to transform the school's outdoor space during summer break. Oakland Unified School District and First 5 Alameda County's local funding helped match this partnership's resources to make this build happen.

Employee volunteers from the Zbar brand, Mondelēz International and KABOOM! in partnership with volunteers from the Oakland Unified School District, First 5 Alameda County and the local Oakland community, came together to transform Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool’s outdoor space.

The Zbar brand and KABOOM!'s four-year partnership (2024-2028) is a national commitment to help support the creation of 20 new Nature Exploration Areas, such as the new Oakland playspace, giving about 50,000 kids new access to nature-based and climate-friendly places to play, as well as supporting four new pieces of legislation supporting outdoor recreation opportunities for kids.

Bringing Outdoor, Nature-Based Play to Oakland, California Community

On July 15, employee volunteers from the Zbar brand, Mondelēz International and KABOOM! in partnership with volunteers from the Oakland Unified School District, First 5 Alameda County and the local Oakland community, came together to transform Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool's outdoor space into a nature-inspired "Living Schoolyard" before the school year begins.

Designed with input from students and educators, the new playspace incorporates climate-friendly, natural elements. With boulders and reclaimed tree trunks for climbing and dreaming, outdoor spaces for learning, and trees for shade and climate resilience, the finished playspace is an environment where kids' active play promotes their physical and mental health, and academic and social-emotional skills. The new playspace will provide thousands of Oakland community kids with access to a high-quality nature play area over the next decade while encouraging active play and outdoor learning.

"The Zbar brand believes kids are born with an appetite for adventure, and every child deserves the opportunity to get outside, explore and experience the many benefits of active play," said Valerie Van Arkel, Director of Marketing for Zbar at Mondelēz International. "We're proud to extend the Zbar brand partnership with KABOOM! to 2028, and celebrate together with our first joint hands-on build as we honor our shared mission to help give kids access to high-quality nature playspaces for years to come."

The Zbar brand and KABOOM!'s initiative focuses on expanding access to nature-based, climate-friendly playgrounds for communities nationwide and creating opportunities for kids to experience the physical, social-emotional benefits of outdoor play where they are needed most. Builds are created with KABOOM!'s climate-forward playground design, incorporating natural elements like trees and shade structures, and often replacing heat-retaining materials with cooler, sustainable alternatives.

"Access to outdoor play is essential to every child's health, happiness and development, yet too many kids still lack quality places to play," said Lysa Ratliff, Chief Executive Officer of KABOOM!. "This week's playground transformation in Oakland, California is an exciting milestone in our partnership with the Zbar brand and demonstrates what's possible when organizations and communities come together around a shared vision. Together, we're creating a nature-inspired space where kids can learn, play and build lasting connections with the outdoors for the Oakland community."

For more information on the Zbar brand's partnership with KABOOM!, visit clifbar.com/zbar or follow the Zbar brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About CLIF BAR

For more than 30 years, the CLIF brand has crafted delicious food with organic ingredients under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, the CLIF brand became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, belVita, LU, and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA, and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about the Zbar brand, please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com).

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids, communities, and public and private partners to transform 17,000+ playspaces, expanding access to the physical, mental, and social benefits of play for more than 12 million kids nationwide. As KABOOM! celebrates its 30th year, the organization is focused on community-driven solutions through public-private partnerships, research, policy, and advocacy to elevate the current state of our kids and center youth voice in shaping equitable access to playspaces and nature. Together with partners across sectors, KABOOM! is building the play infrastructure kids need to grow up happy and healthy for generations to come. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mondelēz International