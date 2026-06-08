SOUR PATCH KIDS® BESTIES: A Candy Meant to Be Shared

SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES brings iconic flavors together in one playful, connected treat designed to spark real-life connection

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUR PATCH KIDS is bringing friends together with the launch of SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES, a playful new candy format where four SOUR PATCH KIDS candies are linked "hand-in-hand" to form one connected candy chain. Combining the brand's signature SOUR THEN SWEET taste with a fun, interactive experience, SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES create a social eating adventure.

We’re holding hands! SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES deliver a playful twist on the classic SOUR THEN SWEET candy experience. Inspired by Gen Z’s love of friendship and connection, SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES feature Kids hand-in-hand in iconic flavor pairings.

Since the majority of Gen Z see their friends as their soulmates and prioritize friendships over romantic relationships1, there's never been a better time to experience a candy meant to be shared with your bestie. With SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES, up to four candies are linked together by holding hands, just like real-life besties, and come in two flavor combos: REDBERRY & Blue Raspberry and Watermelon & Lime.

"Friendships are at the heart of Gen Z's identity and ethos. SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES celebrates this by offering a playful, delicious expression of real-life besties," said Lauryn McDonough, Senior Director, Candy at Mondelēz International. "This new format goes beyond flavor, creating a candy designed to be shared, celebrated and experienced together with your besties."

SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES are the physical embodiment of the dynamic duo that can't stand to be apart—always holding hands as they go through life. They're for the inseparable besties who are there for each other's sour moments and sweet redemption. Just like the perfectly paired flavors in every bag, the best friendships balance each other out.

SOUR PATCH KIDS BESTIES are now available at major retailers nationwide offered in a 3.18 oz peg bag for a suggested retail value of $1.25 and a 7.17 oz peg bag for $3.29, though pricing may vary.

For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/ and follow us on Instagram at @SourPatchKids and TikTok at @TheRealSourPatchKids.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International