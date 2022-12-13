THE CLIFFS AT PRINCEVILLE PARTNERED WITH ENVOY TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES ELECTRIC CAR SHARING AS A RESORT AMENITY

The innovative electric car service allows resort guests and owners to enjoy sustainable transportation via a simple app. Tweet this

"It's firstly a convenience," says Cliffs General Manager Jim Braman, "but it's also a premium amenity, allowing our guests to venture out and explore the island in an environmentally friendly ride."

Tesla charging stations have been installed at The Cliffs, where solar powered suites and Tesla batteries already generate over 80% of the resortʻs energy needs.

"We are forging a new pathway to sustainable travel by partnering with The Cliffs at Princeville," says Jason Burks, Director of Innovation for Envoy Hawaii.

"EV on-demand car rentals reduce the carbon footprint of visitors at a time when rental car availability and price increases have left travelers scrambling for alternative mobility options," added Ori Sagie, co-founder and CEO of Envoy Technologies.

For travelers visiting Kauai, The Cliffs at Princeville's partnership with Envoy Hawaii strategically solves this problem.

Creating an electric car share offering for the hospitality industry is a natural progression for Envoy, as it expands from a business originating in multifamily housing and office building sectors.

About The Cliffs at Princeville

The Cliffs at Princeville is a luxurious oceanfront vacation resort in Princeville on Kauai's North Shore offering the quiet privacy of solar-powered condominium suites on 22 lush acres. Learn more https://www.cliffsatprinceville.com/sustainability-reports

About Envoy Hawaii

Envoy Hawaii is the local partner of Envoy Technologies, providing turnkey electric vehicle-sharing services, offering on-site, on-demand vehicles where people live, work and stay. Learn more

https://www.envoythere.com/post/envoy-hawaii-hospitality-amenity

SOURCE Envoy Technologies