The Climate Chronicles: Inconvenient Revelations You Won't Hear from Al Gore and Others, Available on Amazon.com

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned Meteorologist Joe Bastardi has published "The Climate Chronicles: Inconvenient Revelations You Won't Hear From Al Gore--And Others" on Amazon.com. The book came out in late January and quickly climbed to the number one Science and Climate book and New Release for a time. It is a compilation, in an ordered fashion, of many of Mr. Bastardi's blog postings on the matter of "climate change", and chapter after chapter, shows reasons outside of science for why this has turned into an agenda-driven crusade. The book makes clear, as one reviewer put it, that this is "an argument against insanity" and exposes the idea that the debate is more about political change rather than climate change. Fox News Host and Radio Show Commentator Sean Hannity said this about the book:

The Climate Chronicles: Inconvenient Revelations You Wont Hear from Al Gore (And) Others

"Joe Bastardi's love for the weather and climate drove him to write The Climate Chronicles, an exposé of the true climate change agenda. By drawing on many of the over 150 blogs he has written on the matter, he shows how weather and climate are being weaponized, politicized, and in reality distorted by academia, media and even religious leaders to advance a cause that is counter to our nation's best interests. A must-read for anyone who loves weather and climate, cherishes the freedoms that are being attacked in our country today, and is curious enough to question what they are being told."

Monica Crowley, Senior Fellow for the London Center for Policy Research, had this to say:

"In all of the sound and fury surrounding the climate change debate, two things have been glaringly absent: rationality the truth. Renowned meteorologist Joe Bastardi restores both to the climate discussion as he methodically lays out actual science, places it in context and strips out the globalist and statist agendas that have poisoned the conversation from the start. This is a must-read for anyone interested in arming themselves with the truth."

Bastardi does not ask the reader to blindly accept what he says, but instead offers a systematic string of blog postings in various chapters. For example, the chapter 'The Weaponization of Weather' deals with 'Climate Ambulance Chasers' using every and any weather event as a way to get attention for dire circumstances, which Bastardi shows in the book has happened many times before. This exposes their real mission, summed up nicely by famed journalist HL Mencken when he said: "The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed — and hence clamorous to be led to safety — by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary. The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false face for the urge to rule it."

At the very least, the reader will be able to look more deeply into the 'why behind the what' of the climate change agenda, and determine his or her own conclusion, instead of simply accepting without question what they are being told.

In the end, Bastardi wrote this as a defense of something he has loved since he was a child - the weather and climate. For him, this is a love story from someone who is a student of weather history and uses the past as a foundational aid to forecast the future. In his opinion, that's what he loves – being dragged through the mud of so many agenda driven motives has required him to stand up and defend what he loves.

The book is available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Climate-Chronicles-Inconvenient-Revelations-Gore/dp/1983509388

All interested media only contact by email at bigjoebastardi@gmail.com or by phone at 917-301-0244

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-climate-chronicles-inconvenient-revelations-you-wont-hear-from-al-gore-and-others-available-on-amazoncom-300643846.html

SOURCE Joe Bastardi