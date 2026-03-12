The Climate Trust Partners with Nova Scotia Working Woodlands Trust on its First Canadian IFM Project

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Climate Trust (TCT), an Oregon-based nonprofit leader in carbon finance and project development, announced its partnership with Nova Scotia Working Woodlands Trust (NSWWT) to develop a carbon project across multiple privately-owned forest properties in Nova Scotia, Canada. This is TCT's first Improved Forest Management carbon project in Canada. The project will be developed under the Improved Forest Management on Canadian Forestlands Methodology with ACR, and will employ a dynamic baseline with a comparable property component to ensure high integrity.

Protecting Forests, Supporting Communities

The carbon project incentivizes private landowners to place Working Forest Community Easements on their forestland with NSWWT. These easements protect forests that would historically be at risk of clear-cutting as timber matures and financial pressures mount. Enrollment allows landowners to manage for multiple uses - including forestry, agricultural, and conservation - while NSWWT provides a long-term forest management plan with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification to support sustainable production and broader ecological benefits.

Carbon Revenue Drives Lasting Impact

The project aggregates multiple private landowners and NSWWT-owned properties into a single, scalable project, with the ability to add landowners and expand climate impact over the coming years. Carbon revenues allow NSWWT to fund long-term stewardship and monitoring of easements without requiring substantial contributions from landowners or reliance on grants.

"NSWWT partners with landowners to strengthen and celebrate their long-term stewardship legacy. Through our collaboration with The Climate Trust, we help landowners protect their forests while gaining new opportunities to contribute to a growing conservation network in a region with limited easement options." — Mary Jane Rodger, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Working Woodlands Trust

A Solution for Private Landowners

Approximately 70% of land in Nova Scotia is privately owned, and average parcel sizes are shrinking as properties pass between generations. As larger tracts of contiguous forest become harder to maintain — and as taxation and economic pressures increase — clear-cut harvesting with short rotation cycles has historically been the default choice for landowners. NSWWT's forward-looking stewardship approach, combined with carbon project participation, offers a viable alternative: forests that remain healthy, functional, and resilient well into the future.

About the Nova Scotia Working Woodlands Trust (NSWWT)

The Nova Scotia Working Woodlands Trust was established to address a gap in land conservation across the province by offering landowners a path to continue working their woodland while ensuring long-term stewardship and conservation through Working Forest Community Easements.

About The Climate Trust

Founded in 1997, The Climate Trust drives climate impact through carbon markets. By scaling nature-based solutions and mobilizing market mechanisms, TCT promotes healthy ecosystems and resilient communities through project development and financing.

Ready to earn income from your land? Contact us today.

Jeremy Koslowski, Director, Forest Carbon Partnerships I 503-238-1915 x403 I [email protected]

