The Clinician Partners with Queensland Health for Statewide Implementation of Patient Reported Measures and Patient Safety Culture Surveys

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinician has been awarded a statewide contract by Queensland Health to implement their ZEDOC platform. This platform will enhance the collection and analysis of Patient Reported Measures (PRMs) and patient safety culture (PSC) staff surveys across all Hospital and Health Services (HHS).

This Off-the-Shelf (OTS) application will capture and report real-time patient reported and staff feedback, driving improvements in healthcare delivery and supporting clinicians in partnering with patients to achieve safe, high quality care.

Key features of the ZEDOC system include:

Ward and Hospital Experiences : Collects Patient-Reported Experience Measures (PREMs) to provide insights into the overall experience of Queensland Health services.

: Collects Patient-Reported Experience Measures (PREMs) to provide insights into the overall experience of Queensland Health services. Individual Patient Outcomes : Gathers Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) in real-time to support shared decision-making between patients and clinical teams, empowering patients to participate in their healthcare decisions.

: Gathers Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) in real-time to support shared decision-making between patients and clinical teams, empowering patients to participate in their healthcare decisions. Staff Feedback on Patient Safety Culture : Collects and reports real-time data from staff, enabling the implementation of interventions in HHSs.

: Collects and reports real-time data from staff, enabling the implementation of interventions in HHSs. Integrated Platform : The Clinician's PRM platform will act as a single system for collecting and analysing PRMs and PSC data, simplifying access for patients, parents, and carers, while providing healthcare staff with a comprehensive reporting tool.

: The Clinician's PRM platform will act as a single system for collecting and analysing PRMs and PSC data, simplifying access for patients, parents, and carers, while providing healthcare staff with a comprehensive reporting tool. Automated Patient Communication: Patients will be contacted via SMS or email following or during their engagement with a health service.

Building on Success This landmark contract follows The Clinician's previous success with similar statewide global and local implementations, such as Singapore and South Australia Health . Learnings from these large-scale deployments will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth rollout in Queensland. This marks a significant step in The Clinician's growth, as the New Zealand-headquartered company continues to expand its footprint in Australia and internationally. The Clinician's recent move to cloud-agnostic infrastructure for their platform also allows for greater flexibility and scalability, positioning The Clinician for continued success in large healthcare systems.

"It's a significant opportunity to collaborate with Queensland Health on this transformative project," said Dr. Ron Tenenbaum, CEO and principal founder of The Clinician. "Our goal is to equip healthcare providers with the tools and insights necessary to enhance patient experiences, outcomes, and safety. By utilising real-time data from both patients and staff, Queensland Health will be empowered to make informed, data-driven decisions to elevate the quality of care across the state."

The Clinician continues to lead the way in digital health innovation, and this partnership with Queensland Health underscores its commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for patients and staff across Australia.

About The Clinician:

The Clinician is a healthcare company that helps organisations globally create more connected, convenient, and patient-centred care journeys. The Clinician's integrated health platform enables care teams to digitally monitor, inform, and empower patients along their entire healthcare journey, from the comfort of their own homes. The platform's interoperability capabilities allow seamless integration with existing healthcare systems, facilitating the exchange of patient health outcomes, experiences, and educational content between clinical visits. By supporting this timely exchange, The Clinician provides care teams and patients with real-time, actionable information to improve health outcomes and experiences while reducing administrative burden.

