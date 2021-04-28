The Clio Awards Name Ogilvy 2021 Agency Network of the Year & DAVID Miami Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy is proud to have earned two major honors at the 2021 Clio Awards: Ogilvy was named Agency Network of the Year and DAVID Miami was awarded the Agency of the Year honors. Ogilvy has been recognized as Network of the Year for five of the last ten years at the Clio Awards.

Ogilvy was honored with 4 Grand Clios, 12 Gold, 30 Silver, 29 Bronze and 37 Shortlists, with contributions coming from 25 Ogilvy offices around the world. Campaigns earned top recognition in areas that spanned Experience, Gaming, PR, Out-of-Home, Creative Effectiveness, and beyond.

Ogilvy led the way by earning all four Grand Clios given out during this year's show, all for the groundbreaking and memorable "Moldy Whopper" for Burger King, a collaboration between DAVID Miami, INGO Stockholm and Publicis. The campaign earned the designation in the Social Media, Out-of-Home, Print, and Creative Effectiveness categories. DAVID Miami also brought home Golds in Branded Entertainment & Content and Direct for its "Stevenage Challenge" work for Burger King, while Ogilvy Mexico won a Gold in PR for "Victoria 1,8." for Cerveza Victoria.

Piyush Pandey, Global Chief Creative Officer and Joe Sciarrotta, Deputy Global Chief Creative Officer said: "Winning Agency Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at the Clios is a tremendous honor, and shows the strength and depth of our global creative network. We are extremely grateful for the contributions of our teams across the Ogilvy network, whose brilliance and hard work earned these amazing honors, all in the face of the unprecedented challenges this year brought. We also send our deepest thanks to our clients for their bravery, trust, and collaboration."

Andy Main, Global Chief Executive Officer said: "Ogilvy's borderless creativity results in meaningful, long-lasting impact for brands, for consumers, and for the world—and being recognized for that with this honor is thrilling for us. We are incredibly proud of all our amazing teams who contributed to this wonderful achievement and grateful to our clients for their continued partnership."

Last year, Ogilvy also earned Network of the Year honors at both The One Show and D&AD Awards.

