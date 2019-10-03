The Clorox® brand and the American Red Cross Partner to Raise Awareness of the Importance of Preparation Ahead of a Natural Disaster

"Clorox is an invaluable partner to the American Red Cross, donating truckloads of bleach during times of need, and helping to raise awareness about preparedness and recovery," said Trevor Riggen, SVP of Disaster Cycle Services, American Red Cross. "With their support, we're able to deliver our mission, helping those in the face of natural disasters."

As part of their partnership, Clorox is also working with the Red Cross to help educate the public about emergency preparedness and they are encouraging everyone to take three easy, but critical, action steps: prepare a kit, make a plan and be informed.

Basic supplies to include in an emergency kit include water, non-perishable foods, a flashlight with extra batteries, a crank radio and a multi-purpose tool. It's also important to include disinfecting bleach, which can treat drinking water that may be contaminated, kill bacteria such as E. Coli in places where floodwater was present, clean up mold and mildew inside and outside your home and prevent mosquito breeding areas. For a detailed list of items to include in your emergency preparedness kit and other preparedness steps, visit www.redcross.org.

For more information about the campaign and how to get prepared, visit www.clorox.com/redcrossready.

