The Clorox® Brand Donates $1,000,000 to ClearTheList Foundation to Provide Resources for Teachers and Students During an Unprecedented Back-To-School Season

OAKLAND, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For parents and students, this back-to-school season presents unique challenges marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether preparing to head back to the classroom or for virtual learning at home, teachers play a critical role in helping families adjust to this new normal wherever they may be learning. New research from the Clorox® brand found that the majority of teachers (88%) worry students won't have the supplies they need at home to support remote learning during this pandemic. This is an even bigger concern for teachers who report working in underserved schools. With distance learning exacerbating issues with access to supplies, 90% plan to purchase items out of their own pocket that will help their students. To help ease the burden of an unprecedented school year, Clorox is donating $1,000,000 to ClearTheList Foundation to supply the resources teachers need to set their students up for success at home or in the classroom.

"At Clorox, we understand families and schools are facing an impossible task this year with teachers at the center of helping to navigate the multiple challenges surrounding being prepared for both classroom and remote learning," says Magnus Jonsson, Vice President of Cleaning at The Clorox Company. "Through our donation and partnership with ClearTheList Foundation, we are committed to supporting teachers in their time of distinctive supply needs."

ClearTheList

In 2019, Courtney Jones, teacher and founder of ClearTheList, brought attention to teachers spending hundreds of dollars out of pocket on average for classroom supplies. According to a recent survey, this is especially true amongst educators who reported teaching in underserved communities. ClearTheList grew into a national grassroots movement to clear the wish lists of thousands of teachers across America for their school supply needs. This year, teachers who create a wish list can apply for a grant from Clorox through ClearTheList Foundation for the opportunity to have up to $500 worth of items cleared from their back to school wish list.

"As a teacher, I found meeting the needs of my students often meant providing supplies out of my own pocket," says Courtney Jones, Clorox partner, teacher, and founder of ClearTheList Foundation. "I'm proud to partner with Clorox to expand upon the ClearTheList movement started in 2019 and ensure teachers around the country have the necessary supplies they need to succeed this school year."

Sweepstakes and Resources

In addition to the ClearTheList donation, parents have a chance to win $5,000 for their family and $20,000 for their school to prepare for the new school year. Visit Clorox.com/Support-Our-Teachers/ to enter the sweepstakes, learn more about ClearTheList or receive exclusive tips and resources for this back-to-school season. To join the conversation on social media, follow @Clorox on Twitter.

Survey

To determine teachers' greatest needs, concerns and hopes during this unprecedented back-to-school season, Clorox conducted a nationwide survey among 1,000 U.S. educators.

Survey results indicated:

90% of teachers have paid for school supplies out of their own pockets. On average, teachers spend over $400 on school supplies each year, with teachers who report working in underserved schools spending over $500 .

on school supplies each year, with teachers who report working in underserved schools spending over . The majority of teachers (88%) worry students won't have the supplies they need at home to support remote learning during this pandemic. This is an even bigger concern for teachers who report working in underserved schools, with 94% of those teachers stating they feel worried about a lack of supplies at students' homes.

Over half (51%) of surveyed teachers report feeling that their students miss out on learning because they lack the proper supplies.

71% report they have had to teach students without necessary supplies, and 64% report that they've had to modify lesson plans as a result of lack of supplies.

About The ClearTheList Foundation

ClearTheList, a social media movement created in 2019, was founded with the intention of creating a pay-it-forward initiative to raise awareness for a lack of classroom supplies in classrooms. The ClearTheList movement creates a national community of educators, donors, organizations and corporations that join together to help clear supply lists that don't fall within a school district's budget for teachers across the country.

With the initial success of the movement, ClearTheList Foundation was created with the mission of enhancing learning for all students by partnering with other entities or individuals that want to help get students adequate and enhanced learning supplies and resources. ClearTheList has partnered with tree3 to create a hub for the 2020 back-to-school season where teachers can create a wish list from hundreds of retailers and share their school store with family, friends and parents for fulfillment. They can also apply for a grant from Clorox to help fulfill items on their wish list that have not yet been cleared. For more information on Clorox's donation or to view/create a list, visit clearthelistfoundation.org.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 net sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

