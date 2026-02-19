The Clorox Company Unveils Home Care Redefined: A Look at How Americans Are Reimagining Time, Wellness, and Convenience at Home

Report underscores the evolution of home care from a string of chores into a meaningful source of accomplishment, satisfaction, and self‑care

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced the release of Home Care Redefined, a first-of-its-kind report designed to define the evolving landscape of consumer home care. Drawing on extensive consumer research and insights, the report details how Americans are caring for their time, their health, and their well-being at home, both today and in the future.

"Consumers' expectations of home care have fundamentally changed," said Oksana Sobol, vice president of marketing insights at The Clorox Company. "When time and money feel more precious than ever, people are looking for superior experiences that feel worthwhile, supportive, and even rewarding."

Key Findings

Organized in three sections — Time at Home, Wellness at Home, and Convenience at Home — the Home Care Redefined report explores each theme from a now, next, and future perspective, offering a holistic view of current consumer realities and emerging trends.

Time & Tempo: Cleaning's Upbeat Rhythm

Americans are cleaning more often, spending 5.6 hours a week on average (up from 5 hours in 2016) and adding two additional cleaning sessions to their weekly routines. The increase is even more pronounced among parents and pet parents.

How people clean has also transformed. In-the-flow cleaning is now the top way Americans clean. Rather than dedicating large blocks of time to chores, people are integrating quick, purposeful cleaning moments throughout the day.

More than Messes: New Reasons to Clean

Cleaning is no longer just about functional outcomes like removing stains or disinfecting. Most consumers say social and emotional factors are now top reasons why they clean. Additionally, 60 percent of Americans view cleaning as a way to boost their mood and confidence.

With more time at home, consumers are increasingly prioritizing their wellbeing, and cleaning is becoming a secret weapon for their mental health – and a way to find peace and control in an increasingly volatile world.

Main Character Energy: Joy in the Journey

Gen Z is helping everyone change the narrative on everyday tasks — like Girl Dinner, Mental Health Walks, and Giving the Dishes a Bath — by turning them into small moments of joy that emphasize experiences rather than just outcomes.

Convenience is no longer about just getting things done faster; it's about making tasks easier and more enjoyable. Convenience is also about simplicity, evidenced by the three out of four consumers (74%) who prefer multi-purpose cleaners like wipes and sprays over specialized ones.

Gen Z, Gen Zen: Minimal Effort, Maximum Vibes

Gen Z brings a new outlook to cleaning, with nearly half (49%) looking forward to it (vs. 18% of older consumers) and 41% feeling that simple tasks like wiping surfaces are sufficient.

From social media‑inspired routines to #oddlysatisfying results, cultural influence is shaping expectations, highlighting simplicity, versatility, and visible payoff.

Whole Home Cleaning: Thinking Beyond the Surface

Consumers are beginning to understand how their home environment affects their health, driving interest in whole‑home air and water filtration and pollution‑control systems. Today, 89% manage their air quality at least weekly.

Scent & Status: The Vibe of a Clean Home

Eighty‑nine percent of people say a clean‑smelling home boosts their self‑image, and younger consumers increasingly want solutions that enhance their home environment, including the 21% who prefer trash bags that match their décor and atmosphere.

Why it Matters

As people's relationship with home is changing, so is their engagement with home care. Better meeting consumers' health, convenience, and wellbeing needs will demand new benefits, seamless shopping experiences, product innovation, and smarter and friendlier technology – all with a sprinkling of moments that bring joy along the way.

"This report shows how home is more than a place — it's a reflection of people's lives, values, and aspirations," Sobol added. "That's why as people spend more time within their homes, we're committed to easing challenges and sparking joy in even the smallest moments. For us, it's never just about cleaning, trash, or home management — it's about helping people thrive."

About the Report

Home Care Redefined was developed in collaboration with Human8 and is grounded in proprietary research from The Clorox Company, alongside broader industry insights. Unless otherwise noted, findings are based on the Clorox Cleaning Behavior Monitor.

To read the complete Home Care Redefined report and explore the latest insights into the future of home care, visit https://www.thecloroxcompany.com/home-care-redefined/

