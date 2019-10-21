The Closing Exchange Becomes the First Signing Service Preferred Partner for AmTrust Title Insurance Company

"We are honored to be the first AmTrust Title Preferred Partner for signing services," said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. "Leveraging our CXChoice™ platform, AmTrust Title will be able to provide closings the way their borrower wants, whether eClosing, hybrid eClosing, remote online notarization, or a mobile notary/attorney signing. This power of choice will set AmTrust apart as a title provider in a competitive market with increasing consumer demands."

"We are excited to launch our Preferred Provider Program, and welcome The Closing Exchange into our elite group of providers as our first signing services partner," said Thomas Klein, Senior Vice President/Manager, National Agency and Mid Atlantic Regions for AmTrust Title. "We are partnering with the best of the best to be able to provide our real estate customers with premier services from a trusted network of providers that have been thoroughly vetted by our teams."

Klein continues, "The Closing Exchange is a natural fit for our Preferred Provider Program. They understand the mortgage and title industry and have the proven closing expertise as witnessed by their extensively trained network of signing agents, and customer-experience-enabling technology, CXChoice. We are excited to extend these new services and The Closing Exchange's expertise to our customers."

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange offers dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services. The Closing Exchange's CXChoice platform provides online vendor management – allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and network, and become e-enabled with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter® @ClosingExchange.

