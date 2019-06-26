The Closing Exchange Partners with DocuSign to e-Enable Title Agent and Lenders Across the U.S.

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Closing Exchange announced today its strategic partnership with DocuSign, to deliver managed services to the real estate and mortgage industry. Through an integrated solution, The Closing Exchange will provide seamless e-signature capabilities and hybrid eClosings for DocuSign users within their CXChoice™ platform.

"Together the Closing Exchange and DocuSign offer a practical managed service to title agents and lenders interested in providing their clients with choice about how they want to close," said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. "Whether you need support for hybrid closings or the support of managing the process of templating or 'flagging and tagging' documents in DocuSign, The Closing Exchange and its e-enabled vendor management platform, CXChoice, provide a seamless and practical solution."

"Leveraging DocuSign eSignature, we will be able to e-enable anyone using CXChoice – to provide e-signatures and hybrid eClosing options throughout our network of notaries and signing agents across the U.S.," Frelix continues.

Through the partnership, The Closing Exchange will offer DocuSign e-signature capabilities for CX Choice users, as well as future integrations with the DocuSign Rooms platform. DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage is the secure, digital workspace to create and close mortgages. Built in partnership with leading lenders and settlement companies, Rooms accelerates closing times and improves the borrower experience for everyone involved in a mortgage.

"Our partnership with The Closing Exchange builds upon our vision to streamline and make the closing experience better," said Georg Gerstenfeld, VP & GM, Global Real Estate Solutions at DocuSign. "The Closing Exchange provides an easy way to implement hybrid closings, manage traditional closings and the signing agent network, to enhance the overall closing process. We are excited to partner to offer a complete solution to the real estate industry."

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange offers dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services. The Closing Exchange's CXChoice platform provides online vendor management – allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and network, and become e-enabled with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter® @ClosingExchange.

