The Cloud Awards Announces Major Update to Flagship Program

International Awards body unveils renewed focus on celebrating year's achievements

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Awards, an international awards body that recognizes excellence in cloud computing, has today announced a significant update to its eponymous awards program, 'The Cloud Awards'.

The Cloud Awards program is the award body's longest-running: its annual awards for outstanding achievements in cloud computing were first publicized in 2011. In 2016, the body added The SaaS Awards to its awards calendar – creating a specific space for software-as-a-service solutions to earn recognition.

The Cloud Awards Program

Since 2023, three more annual programs have been launched, each providing a dedicated platform for celebrating the latest breakthroughs in cloud security (2023), artificial intelligence, and financial technology (both 2024).

The Cloud Awards CEO, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards began as a standalone program at the end of the calendar year. We've updated this flagship program with an all-new category list and a greater emphasis on the whole year's achievements across our other awards programs. This reinforces the program's place as an end-of-year celebration of the best in the industry.

"The Cloud Awards has long held a position of prestige within the awards calendar. Over the past 15 years, winning one has been the ultimate mark of recognition for organizations across the globe. All the new Cloud Awards categories carry 'of the Year' titles – truly reflecting the international esteem these awards hold.

"We're making it even easier for finalists from the year's SaaS, A.I., FinTech, and Security Awards to participate in The Cloud Awards end-of-year plaudits. But we also know there are hundreds of organizations with some jaw-dropping technologies our judges haven't yet had a chance to assess and promote.

"With an industry so constantly innovating, we're extremely excited to celebrate the year's outstanding milestones in cloud computing. Expect to see a stunning combination of the year's highest-achieving organizations and most exciting disruptors, ready to compete for the title of 'Best of the Year' in their area.

"If there's only one tech awards program to enter this year, this is it: the big one."

Entries to The Cloud Awards are open to any organization that can demonstrate remarkable achievements or results in any area of cloud computing. Categories cover four main pillars – business systems, cloud platforms & infrastructure, cloud security, and cloud industry impact and market leadership.

Entries for 2026/27 close on Friday, October 23. Winners will be announced in January 2027.

For more information on the updated Cloud Awards program, head to The Cloud Awards website: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards